- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonMatch Ended123/9(20.0) RR 6.15
PUN
KOL126/5(20.0) RR 6.15
Kolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
DEL
HYD159/7(20.0) RR 7.95
Delhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: With Shubman Gill Struggling, Sunil Gavaskar Feels KKR Should Open With Rahul Tripathi And Sunil Narine
Shubman Gill is struggling with the bat this season having managed just 89 runs from six innings so far.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 27, 2021, 10:36 AM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders ended their losing streak of four matches on Monday night with a confidence-boosting win over Punjab Kings. While the win must lift spirits in their camp, the franchise still has gaps to fill including their opening woes with misfiring Shubman Gill continuing his lean run in IPL 2021.
Opening the innings for KKR this season, Gill has made 89 runs from six innings at a strike-rate of 120.27. However, his opening partner Nitish Rana has made 186 runs and has been the team’s top run-getter so far.
Sunil Gavaskar has suggested that KKR can experiment with a different opening combination altogether. He wants floater Sunil Narine to open alongside Rahul Tripathi who made his name as an opener.
He wants Rana to drop down to the No. 3 spot from where the lefty has been highly successful. “Nitish Rana, in the years that he has been very successful for KKR, he has been batting at No.3. So, if Rahul Tripathi can open the batting, which he used to do earlier on for the other franchises, maybe that’s the way to go for him,” Gavaskar told Star Sports.
“I think KKR have to make up their minds whether Sunil Narine opens the batting with Shubman Gill or Rahul Tripathi opens the batting. With Shubman Gill also – struggling and not quite there; maybe there is a case for Tripathi to open with Sunil Narine,” he added.
The result wasn’t the only positive for KKR from Monday. Their captain Eoin Morgan signaled his return to form with a solid 47 not out as he saw through the chase of 124.
Gavaskar feels Morgan will gain some confidence from his own performance.
“He (Morgan) was playing his shot well. He was being aggressive, which is his normal game. At one stage they were 3 wickets down and they needed that partnership between him and Rahul Tripathi – that steadied the ship. To take your team home gives you a lot of confidence for the matches to come. I think, Morgan will be very pleased with the win and the way he contributed to that win,” Gavaskar said.
