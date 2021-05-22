- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021 Without Foreign Players Will be an Enhanced Version of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Wriddhiman Saha
Wriddhiman Saha is doubtful whether it's possible to complete remainder of IPL 2021.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 22, 2021, 9:31 AM IST
While there are unconfirmed reports that the BCCI is working behind the closed doors to carve out a window for the resumption of IPL 2021, Wriddhiman Saha feels it will be quite difficult to restart the season this year. The 14th season of IPL came to a screeching halt earlier this month as players and officials of various franchises began testing positive for coronavirus despite being in bio-secure bubbles.
With the possibility of the event resuming without a majority of overseas stars, Saha reckons the league will be reduced to just an enhanced version of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy – India’s domestic T20 competition.
“Majority of the foreigners are from Australia, England and the West Indies. So I personally feel the resumption of the league this year is doubtful. Without the overseas players, IPL will just be an enhanced version of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy,” Saha told Sportskeeda.
There were several media reports that the BCCI has had informal discussions with the England and Wales Cricket Board about tweaking the India-England Test series schedule to accommodate remainder of IPL 2021.
It was widely reported that the BCCI wants ECB to advance the start of the Test series by a week to ensure an early finish to India’s UK tour and thus giving the cricket board more time to host the remaining IPL matches.
However, as per another report ECB have denied receiving any formal request from their Indian counterpart of any such nature, saying the series will go ahead as per the original schedule.
India Test squad leg by Virat Kohli is in Mumbai from where they depart for UK in the first week of June. From June 18, they will first face New Zealand in the final of the ICC World Test Championship while from August 4, they take on England in a five-match series.
