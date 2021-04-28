IPL 2021: Women's T20 Challenge Likely to be Postponed Amid Covid-19 Wave in India

In the latest, the BCCI is likely to postpone the fourth edition of Women’s T20 Challenge due to the potential unavailability of overseas players due to the second Covid-19 wave in the country. India is witnessing close to 3 lakh cases per day.

Although no official announcement has been made till now, according to a report in ESPNCricinfo, the officials have acknowledged to various logistical challenges, like flying players from England, Australia, South Africa, West Indies, and Sri Lanka. In the previous edition, 12 overseas players, including Deandra Dottin, Sune Luus, Danielle Wyatt, and Nathakan Chantham, featured in the tournament.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, Australia suspended all passenger flights from India due to spike in Coronavirus cases in India.

The T20 Challenge is usually played during the IPL playoffs week, and is played only at one venue. Last year, it was held in Sharjah, while the edition before that took place in Jaipur. It is also understood, that organisers were considering Delhi as the venue, before the second wave hit the country.

The worsening Covid-19 situation in India has brought the focus on International Cricket Council’s (ICC) contingency plan for the T20 World Cup scheduled to be held in India in October-November.

While ICC always has a contingency plan, a back-up venue, for every tournament it organises, it is likely that the T20 World Cup could be shifted to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) if the Covid-19 situation doesn’t improve in India in the next couple of months.

The ICC team of officials that was to visit India for a recce during the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) cancelled its visit due to the prevailing Covid-19 situation in India.

As of now, the ICC, the organiser of the T20 World Cup, is keeping a close watch on India.

According to sources, the ICC hasn’t yet made up its mind since the situation in India is evolving and the World Cup is still over five months away.

