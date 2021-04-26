- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonMatch Ended123/9(20.0) RR 6.15
PUN
KOL126/5(20.0) RR 6.15
Kolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
DEL
HYD159/7(20.0) RR 7.95
Delhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
IPL 2021: 'Working on a New Mystery Ball, Will Use it If Conditions Help' - Varun Chakravarthy
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy said that dew played on his mind forcing the ball to slip out of hands during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings
- IANS
- Updated: April 26, 2021, 10:12 PM IST
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) spinner Varun Chakravarthy said that dew played on his mind forcing the ball to slip out of hands during the Indian Premier League match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) here on Monday.
Even then, Chakravarthy picked one for 24 in four overs.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
“In the last ten overs, dew really starting setting in and there’s a lot of dew. It was really tough to grip the ball, few balls were slipping and we had to dry the ball each and every ball,” said Chakravarthy after PBKS innings.
“I make sure that I dry the ball so that I can grip and I can bowl anything I want. But still it does play in the mind that there’s too much dew and slipping, so sometimes it can slip out.”
IPL 2021: Tournament to go on Despite Players Pulling Out & Surge in Covid-19 Cases, Confirms BCCI
The right-arm spinner, known to bowl mystery spin and hasn’t been fathomed yet by the batsman got the wicket of Nicholas Pooran on Monday.
Chakravarthy and fellow KKR bowler Sunil Narine bowled the middle overs and kept things tight. They gave away 46 runs in eight overs and picked three wickets.
The Tamil Nadu bowler said that he is working on another mystery ball that will soon come up.
“I am working on it, let’s see, if conditions help me, I’ll use it. I need a dry ball for that,” he added.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule