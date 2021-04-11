- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: 'Working on Technique Since Australia Tour' - Prithvi Shaw Shares his Comeback Mantra
Prithvi Shaw's technique came under the scanner after the Australia tour, and he soon lost his spot in the Test squad
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 11, 2021, 7:14 AM IST
827 runs from 8 innings at an average of 165.40, with a strike rate of 138.29. One half-century, four centuries with one of them being a double century. These were Prithvi Shaw’s incredible numbers in the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2021, which played a massive role in Mumbai winning the trophy. What’s even more incredible was that it came after a horrendous tour of Australia where he was dropped after making 0 and 4 in the first Test in Adelaide.
Shaw’s technique came under the scanner, and he soon lost his spot in the Test squad for the home series against England as well. Shaw, though, did not get bogged down. He did what he does best – smash attacks in domestic cricket. Simultaneously, he worked with Pravin Amre to finetune his technique against the moving ball.
While it’s a different format altogether, Shaw’s confidence was visible in Delhi Capitals’ first IPL 2021 match against Chennai Super Kings. He smashed 72 off 38 to power DC in their chase of 189, which they won with eight balls to spare.
Shaw’s strokeplay was based on timing and neat extension of proper cricket shots.
He opened up on his quick turnaround, crediting DC batting coach Pravin Amre for his work.
“From Australia when I was dropped I was working from there itself,” he revealed to Star Sports after the game. “Coming back and across early, so I practised before going to Vijay Hazare with Pravin Amre and worked on that. I had a good plan before going into that tournament, so it is working quite well.”
Shaw said he does not want to focus on his spot in the Indian team, and would rather work on improving himself.
“I don’t want to think about it because it was a disappointing moment for me but I have to move on and if something is wrong with my batting or technique, I have to improve and I am working hard on myself. No excuses.”
Shaw had a poor IPL 2020, managing only 238 runs from 13 innings including three ducks. He has started with a bang in IPL 2021, and given his new avatar, could make this the season that turns around his career.
