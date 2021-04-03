IPL 2021: Working with Kumar Sangakkara is 'Dream Come True' for Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson has quite a task in his hands as he gears up to lead Rajasthan Royals in the upcoming IPL 2021. He will also be having the leadership of Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara who will be taking up the role of Director of Cricket.”My first memory of Sanga is definitely his cover drive and I loved his batting. This is a dream come true and it was very exciting to know that I will be working so closely with a legend like Kumar Sangakkara,” said Samson.

“Yes, I am very much looking forward to leading the Royals. Definitely, a lot of different thoughts are going through my mind, but I would like to keep it simple. I am happy to take on this role,” the Rajasthan Royals website quoted Samson as saying.The BCCI remains hopeful of conducting the scheduled IPL matches in Mumbai from April 10-25 despite a massive surge in COVID-19 cases in the city and 10 members of the Wankhede Stadium staff testing positive for the deadly virus.Indore and Hyderabad have been kept as stand by venues for the IPL in case the COVID situation spirals out of control. Mumbai is scheduled to host 10 games of the cash-rich league.