IPL 2021: 'Would You Not Ask Virender Sehwag to Open': Experts Question MI's Tactics Against PBKS

Mumbai Indians’ loss against Punjab Kings has baffled many experts. It was not the loss though, but the tactics that have come under question. MI lost Quinton de Kock early, and upon his dismissal Ishan Kishan was sent. Suryakumar Yadav was demoted to no. 4. The result of all this was, Mumbai could only score 21 runs in the powerplay, one of their worst performances ever.

At one stage, they were 49-1 in their 10 overs, and eventually finished with 131-6 in their quota of overs. Both Virender Sehwag and Ajay Jadeja questioned the tactics.

“The kind of form Suryakumar was in, he hit a fifty earlier, perhaps he could have taken more advantage of the powerplay. See, even he could’ve gotten out early but he had better chances.

“You are sending someone who hasn’t scored runs in 4 matches with hope that he will get you runs but you are demoting someone who has scored 2-3 out of your last 4 games. When 2-3 wickets fall quickly then there is pressure on that in-form player too.

“It would have been better had they sent Suryakumar early in the powerplay. He could have given the necessary momentum to the innings,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“The only good thing for MI was that Rohit and Suryakumar batted till the 15-16th over. They thought their big-hitters would play fearless cricket in the backend of the innings but that didn’t happen,” Sehwag said.

Jadeja too said that SKY should have batted at his regular position.

“We were saying that MI are not playing well but they were scoring 150 at least but today they played well but got only 130. This was beyond me. You can play poorly, get out early but they came out today with their shutters closed, which is not their style of batting.

“If we lose 2-3 early wickets in the powerplay then it’s understandable but not in this case.

“Then you don’t send your in-form player Suryakumar Yadav at 3. Tell me, would you ask Virender Sehwag not to open and bat down the order?” he added.

