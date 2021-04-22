IPL 2021: Wouldn't Have Mattered If I Didn't Get Hundred, Says Devdutt Padikkal After Match-winning Ton

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s 20-year-old opener Devdutt Padikkal, who scored his maiden IPL hundred against Rajasthan Royals to take Virat Kohli’s team to a 10-wicket victory said it wouldn’t have mattered if he had missed out on the century. Padikkal remained unbeaten on 101 from 52 balls.

“I told Virat to go for it. At the end of the day even if I didn’t get a hundred it wouldn’t have mattered to me if the team won,” Padikkal said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Padikkal’s 100 came off just 51 deliveries and he reached the milestone with a pristine drive through extra cover for four. The stylish left-hander launched six sixes and 11 fours in his unbeaten knock.

RCB captain Virat Kohli also praised the young batter for his, “It was an outstanding innings. He batted really well for his first season last time. There was a lot of talk about him not accelerating after getting to 30s. He’s put all that to rest.”

Padikkal who was RCB’ highest run-getter last season with 473 runs from 15 matches, had missed the first match of this season as he had contracted Covid-19 ahead of the start of this season. On his first match after recovering from the deadly virus, Padikkal scored 11 against Sunrisers Hyderabad, followed by 25 against KKR.

“When I was down with COVID, all I was thinking of ways to come here and play the first match here. I couldn’t do that but was keen to contribute to the team’s win,” he added.

Chasing 178, RCB were on top of their game right from the start as both Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal played some sublime cricket to nullify RR’s bowling attack.

“The conversation was very clear, we both realised when we were going good. There were times when he was going better, times when I was going better. We just wanted to rotate the strike,” Padikkal said.

At the start of the game, Virat Kohli had said he would love to bat on this pitch and when the time came, he and Padikkal stitched RCB’s highest opening wicket partnership ever in the IPL.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have now reclaimed the top spot in the IPL points table with four wins in as many matches. They are the only unbeaten team in the league.

