Wriddhiman Saha And Amit Mishra Test Positive For Coronavirus: Report
Two more cricketers taking part in IPL 2021 have tested positive for coronavirus with Wriddhiman Saha and Amit Mishra latest addition to the list.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 4, 2021, 12:45 PM IST
The IPL coronavirus nightmare continues with Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra reportedly testing positive for coronavirus. As a result the entire SRH squad has been put into isolation.
The development puts a big question-mark over tonight’s IPL 2021 fixture wherein SRH were to face defending champions Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.
If the reports are true, it will increase the total count of infected cricketers to four with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier of Kolkata Knight Riders having tested positive earlier before going into isolation.
The BCCI has already been forced to postpone two IPL matches – KKR vs RCB and RR vs CSK. However, with Saha and Mishra also testing positive now, it also jeopardizes more fixtures too.
There are fears that the entire tournament may end up being scrapped. However, BCCI is trying to salvage the season with plans to limit the remainder of IPL 2021 to one venue only.
Apart from the players, two non-playing members of Chennai Super Kings (bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and a member of travelling staff) have tested positive too following which the franchise has gone into hard-quarantine.
Five members of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff are also infected with the virus too.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KKR vs RCB, IPL, 2021, Match 3003 May, 2021 AhmedabadMatch Cancelled
-
PUN vs DEL, IPL, 2021, Match 2902 May, 2021 AhmedabadDelhi beat Punjab Kings by 7 wickets
-
RAJ vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2802 May, 2021 DelhiRajasthan beat Hyderabad by 55 runs
-
CHE vs MUM, IPL, 2021, Match 2701 May, 2021 DelhiMumbai beat Chennai by 4 wickets
-
PUN vs BLR, IPL, 2021, Match 2630 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadPunjab Kings beat Bangalore by 34 runs
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
SRH vs MI, IPL, 202104 May Tuesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RR vs CSK, IPL, 202105 May Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
RCB vs PBKS, IPL, 202106 May Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
SRH vs CSK, IPL, 202107 May Friday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
KKR vs DC, IPL, 202108 May Saturday 15:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule