Wriddhiman Saha And Amit Mishra Test Positive For Coronavirus: Report

The IPL coronavirus nightmare continues with Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha and Delhi Capitals spinner Amit Mishra reportedly testing positive for coronavirus. As a result the entire SRH squad has been put into isolation.

The development puts a big question-mark over tonight’s IPL 2021 fixture wherein SRH were to face defending champions Mumbai Indians in New Delhi.

If the reports are true, it will increase the total count of infected cricketers to four with Varun Chakravarthy and Sandeep Warrier of Kolkata Knight Riders having tested positive earlier before going into isolation.

The BCCI has already been forced to postpone two IPL matches – KKR vs RCB and RR vs CSK. However, with Saha and Mishra also testing positive now, it also jeopardizes more fixtures too.

There are fears that the entire tournament may end up being scrapped. However, BCCI is trying to salvage the season with plans to limit the remainder of IPL 2021 to one venue only.

Apart from the players, two non-playing members of Chennai Super Kings (bowling coach Laxmipathy Balaji and a member of travelling staff) have tested positive too following which the franchise has gone into hard-quarantine.

Five members of Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) ground staff are also infected with the virus too.

