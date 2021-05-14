- Match 29 - 2 May, SunMatch Ended166/6(20.0) RR 8.3
IPL 2021: Wriddhiman Saha of Sunrisers Hyderabad Tests Covid-19 Positive For A Second Time
Wriddhiman Saha has tested positive for Covid-19 for a second time around even after completing the two-week quarantine period.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 14, 2021, 1:52 PM IST
India wicket-keeper batsman and a member of the Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL franchise, Wriddhiman Saha has again tested positive for Covid-19 even after completing a two-week quarantine period. The IPL 2021 had to be suspended mid-way in early May due to the spread of the virus amongst players and support staff of the various participating franchises. Saha was one of the players who tested positive a fortnight ago and will again have to take another test and spend some days in isolation before he returns negative.
The good news for Saha, though, is that he reportedly does not have any visible symptoms of Covid-19 any more in his body. He had complained of body ache, fever and cough earlier but now seems to have recovered from it. He will now continue his isolation in Delhi and will only be released from quarantine after he turns negative.
Jasprit Bumrah Says Shane Bond Played A Major Role In Shaping His Career
Saha had stated that he was petrified of the virus and very scared in the initial days of contracting Covid-19. It was a very tough phase for him and his family said the cricketer.
“I was certainly scared. A virus that has brought the Earth to a standstill, after being infected by it, I was bound to feel scared. Everyone in the family was very worried. We reassured them through video calls that there is no reason to be afraid. I am being taken care of enough,” quoted Saha.
It will be interesting to see what call the BCCI take on the inclusion of Saha for the tour of England. He is a part of the 20-man main squad for the WTC final against New Zealand in Southampton followed by the five-Test series against hosts England. But the Indian board had stated categorically that only those players would be considered for selection who test negative on arrival in Mumbai where the Indian team is expected to gather before leaving for England.
Saha’s ticket to England will also depend on his match fitness and his recovery after testing negative from the virus.
