IPL 2021: Yet Another Chase Choke in Chennai - SRH Lose From Winning Position to RCB

For the second time in two days, the team chasing choked in the death overs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to lose from a comfortable position. It was Kolkata Knight Riders losing to Mumbai Indians on Tuesday, and this time around it was Sunrisers Hyderabad losing in a similar fashion to Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Chasing 150, SRH were 96 for 1 in 13.1 overs before they collapsed to eventually lose by six runs. Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Ahmed was the star for RCB with 3 for 7 from 2 overs.

SRH needed 35 in 24 with Jonny Bairstow and Manish Pandey in the middle at one stage, when all hell broke loose after the Time Out. Off the first ball after the time out, Bairstow fell to Shahbaz looking to attack him. In the next ball, Pandey fell looking to attack him. Off the last ball, Abdul Samad was out in a similar fashion. None of them, especially Pandey, had learnt from earlier matches here that the set batsman had to bat through.

Off the next over, Harshal Patel dismissed Vijay Shankar to bring the equation to 27 off 12. Rashid Khan began with a 6 off Siraj in the penultimate over, but Jason Holder was out leave SRH needing 16 off 6.

A no-ball from Harshal that went to the boundary created interest, but RCB eventually won.

Earlier, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) bowlers, led by Jason Holder (3/30) and Rashid Khan (2/18), restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 149/8 in their 20 overs with Glenn Maxwell making a half century. David Warner made a half-century in the chase before SRH combusted.

SRH chase didn’t start well, Mohammed Siraj on song with the new ball. He began with a maiden over and nearly bowled another one, in which he also accounted for Wriddhiman Saha. SRH were 13 for 1 in the third over, but at the other end, Kyle Jamieson was expensive as he gave 26 from his first two overs.

SRH’s counter attack against Jamieson took them to 50 for 1 in the Power Play. Warner continued to attack even after the Power Play, while Manish Pandey settled in. Warner hit Yuzvendra Chahal and Harshal Patel for boundaries, taking SRH close to 100 in 13 overs.

However, just after he went past his half-century, he mishit Jamieson to long on to fall in the 14th over. Once Warner fell, the wheels came off.

Earlier, RCB too had a good start before folding for a moderate total.

At 91/2 in 12 overs, it looked like the RCB trio Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell — both of who were batting at the crease — and AB de Villiers would take the attack to SRH.

However, led by Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid, SRH conceded just 19 runs in the next five overs while picking five wickets. Rashid took two wickets for seven runs in his two overs in that phase.

Some power-hitting by Glenn Maxwell (59 off 41 balls) and some lusty blows by Kyle Jamieson (12 off 9 balls) took RCB to their eventual score of 149 for eight.

Maxwell, who was the top-scorer for his team, was dismissed on the last ball of the innings. He hit three sixes and five fours after having walked in to bat at No. 4.

Skipper Virat Kohli made his second successive score of 33 off 29 balls.

For SRH, West Indian Jason Holder, who got the prized scalps of Virat Kohli and Maxwell, was the most successful bowler with 3/30 in four overs.

Rashid, who dismissed the RCB trumpcard AB de Villiers (1 off 5 balls), finished with 2/18 in his four overs.

