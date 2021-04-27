IPL 2021: You Are Bringing Hope to Millions of People: BCCI to Foreign Players

The BCCI has encouraged the overseas players, who are increasingly getting iffy with the pandemic situation across the country, saying that the players are ‘doing something important’ as they continue take the field in IPL and provide some respite to millions of cricket crazy fans who grappling with the second Covid-19 wave. “While you go about playing the sport we all love, you are also doing something really important. As some of you have said, ‘if we can help distract people from all the troubles of recent times, even if it is for a short while, we have done a great job’. When you all walk out onto the field, you are bringing hope to millions of people who have tuned in. If, even for a minute, you can bring a smile on someone’s face, then you have done well. While you are professionals and will play to win, this time you are also playing for somethin

g much more important… humanity,” BCCI’s interim CEO Hemang Amin wrote.

IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally

Earlier Amin had written to the foreign players assuring them that they will do every possible thing under them to make sure that they reach home ‘seamlessly.’

“We understand that many of you are apprehensive about how you will get back home once the tournament concludes… We want to apprise you that you have nothing to worry about,” BCCI COO Hemang Amin said in a letter addressed to the players.“The BCCI will do everything to ensure that you reach your respective destinations seamlessly. The BCCI is monitoring the situation very closely and is working with the government authorities to make arrangements to get you home once the tournament concludes.

Arrange Flight to Bring Players Home After IPL is Over: Chris Lynn to Cricket Australia

“Be rest assured that the tournament is not over for BCCI till each one of you has reached your home, safe and sound,” he added.India is recording over 3 lakh daily cases for the past few days and the health infrastructure is struggling to handle the rise with shortage of oxygen and some crucial medicines adding to the crisis.Australia on Tuesday suspended all direct passenger flights from India with immediate effect until May 15 due to the “very significant” spike in COVID-19 cases.Kolkata Knight Riders mentor David Hussey acknowledged that Australians in the IPL are a “bit nervous” about getting back home in the wake of the situation here.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here