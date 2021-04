IPL 2021: Youngsters Are Like Prepaid Sim Cards, Need to Perform Consistently-Pragyan Ojha

With the increasing competition at his age level, Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has to perform consistently, former India spinner Pragyan Ojha said, likening him to a prepaid sim card. Samson was made the captain of IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals and paid back the respect he received in due course as he smashed a century (119 in just 63 balls) against Punjab Kings, but according to Ojha this is just not enough as he has a lot of competition ahead of him. Remember Samson made his India debut back in 2013 when there were no Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant in sight.

Ojha further added that only the likes of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli can afford to have a dry run.“When you talk about Sanju Samson, there is one thing. When he came into this side, there was no Rishabh Pant, there was no Ishan Kishan,” Ojha told Sports Today.”In this present Indian team, consider this interesting story Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma are like post-paid sim cards. They can push themselves for a bit more time without paying the bills.“But quite a few youngsters are like pre-paid sim cards. It has to be renewed in the given time otherwise the sim is dead. All these youngsters should understand they are not post-paid sim cards. They are pre-paid sim cards, to become postpaid, they have to perform consistently,” he added.

Sanju Samson had a good start to IPL 2020 but later his shot selection came into questioning in the later half of the tournament. A lot was expected of this young batsman against Delhi Capitals also but unfortunately he failed to deliver, scoring just 4 off 3 balls.

