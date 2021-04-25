- Match 18 - 24 Apr, SatMatch Ended133/9(20.0) RR 6.65
KOL
RAJ134/4(20.0) RR 6.65
Rajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
- Match 17 - 23 Apr, FriMatch Ended131/6(20.0) RR 6.55
MUM
PUN132/1(20.0) RR 6.55
Punjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunUp Next
SRH
DC
19:30 IST - Chennai
- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonUp Next
PBKS
KKR
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
IPL 2021: You're Setting the Bar for Others - Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's Record
There is no end to Virat Kohli's domination in the world of cricket, be it Tests, ODIs, T20Is or IPL. The RCB captain brought up yet another landmark on Thursday and became the first player to bring up 6000 runs in the league. This feat has left many in awe of the cricketer, including Sunil Gavaskar, who thinks that Kohli's achievement will pave the way for other players.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 25, 2021, 8:54 AM IST
There is no end to Virat Kohli’s domination in the world of cricket, be it Tests, ODIs, T20Is or IPL. The RCB captain brought up yet another landmark on Thursday and became the first player to bring up 6000 runs in the league. This feat has left many in awe of the cricketer, including Sunil Gavaskar, who thinks that Kohli’s achievement will pave the way for other players.
ALSO READ – IPL 2021: Adam Gilchrist Asks If It’s Appropriate to Continue IPL Amid COVID Wave in India
“It stands right at the top, for the simple reason that when you’re the first to get to a particular landmark, you’re setting the bar for others. And now the others will want to get to 6000, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina, who have gone past 5000. They will be looking to get to 6000 because that is what the No. 1 player does,” Gavaskar said of Kohli’s achievement on Star Sports.
It was during his knock of 72 against RR that he achieved the record. He shared a unbeaten stand of 181 with Devdutt Padikkal to take his team home inside 17 overs.
Kohli, in fact after completing his fifty, let Padikkal take over, who went on to smash his maiden IPL ton. Gavaskar feels that is another sign of greatness.
ALSO READ – Virat Kohli – Anushka Sharma: A Power Couple Setting Bars High For Millennials
“To see the way he got to it was also amazing. He didn’t scratch about; he was hitting the ball fluently. Yes, he took a backseat as he himself said because Devdutt Padikkal was batting so well at the other end. And that’s what opening partnerships are all about. Therefore, this feat, as far as the IPL is concerned, I think every time you get to a particular landmark, the first is right at the top,” Gavaskar added.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
-
RAJ vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1622 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiBangalore beat Rajasthan by 10 wickets
-
CHE vs KOL, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1521 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Kolkata by 18 runs
-
PUN vs HYD, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1421 Apr, 2021 ChennaiHyderabad beat Punjab Kings by 9 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
CSK vs RCB, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 15:30 IST Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
-
SRH vs DC, IPL, 202125 Apr Sunday 19:30 IST MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
-
PBKS vs KKR, IPL, 202126 Apr Monday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Complete Schedule