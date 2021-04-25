IPL 2021: You're Setting the Bar for Others - Sunil Gavaskar on Virat Kohli's Record

There is no end to Virat Kohli’s domination in the world of cricket, be it Tests, ODIs, T20Is or IPL. The RCB captain brought up yet another landmark on Thursday and became the first player to bring up 6000 runs in the league. This feat has left many in awe of the cricketer, including Sunil Gavaskar, who thinks that Kohli’s achievement will pave the way for other players.

“It stands right at the top, for the simple reason that when you’re the first to get to a particular landmark, you’re setting the bar for others. And now the others will want to get to 6000, Rohit Sharma and Suresh Raina, who have gone past 5000. They will be looking to get to 6000 because that is what the No. 1 player does,” Gavaskar said of Kohli’s achievement on Star Sports.

It was during his knock of 72 against RR that he achieved the record. He shared a unbeaten stand of 181 with Devdutt Padikkal to take his team home inside 17 overs.

Kohli, in fact after completing his fifty, let Padikkal take over, who went on to smash his maiden IPL ton. Gavaskar feels that is another sign of greatness.

“To see the way he got to it was also amazing. He didn’t scratch about; he was hitting the ball fluently. Yes, he took a backseat as he himself said because Devdutt Padikkal was batting so well at the other end. And that’s what opening partnerships are all about. Therefore, this feat, as far as the IPL is concerned, I think every time you get to a particular landmark, the first is right at the top,” Gavaskar added.

