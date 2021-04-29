- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedMatch Ended171/3(20.0) RR 8.55
IPL 2021: You’ve Come a Long Way - RCB Post Special Tweet for Avesh Khan
RCB showered praises on their former player Avesh Khan after Bangalore’s one-run win over Delhi Capitals.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: April 29, 2021, 10:28 AM IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Wednesday posted a special tweet for former ‘RCBian’ Avesh Khan after Virat Kohli-led outfit’s thrilling one-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC) in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at the Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmadabad.
You can take a cricketer away from RCB, but you can’t take the RCBian out of that cricketer. You’ve come a long way, Avesh. That was some bowling!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/us5mTa1Rdw
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021
Avesh was Delhi’s most economical bowler against RCB, conceding just 24 runs in his quota of four overs. He also dismissed his former skipper Virat Kohli on the last bowl of his second over and did a very loud celebration.
However, after the match, Avesh, much like any other cricket fan, went to the Indian skipper to get his autograph on his jersey.
You can take a cricketer away from RCB, but you can’t take the RCBian out of that cricketer. You’ve come a long way, Avesh. That was some bowling!#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/us5mTa1Rdw
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021
The 24-year-old cricketer was also snapped while getting the signature of Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and swashbuckling South African batsman AB de Villiers on his jersey.
Aveshhas done wonders for Delhi this season and in the process, he has also managed to fulfil every bowler’s dream of dismissing the big three of Indian cricket – Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.
The Indore lad started his impressive journey with Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni. First, he removed MSD for a duck in the Delhi Capitals tournament opener, which Rishabh Pant led outfit won by seven wickets.
In DC’s fourth match of the season against the defending champions Mumbai Indians, Avesh first dismissed MI skipper Rohit Sharma and then asked for his signature on his t-shirt.
And now it seems, Avesh has done a full ‘parikrama’ of Indian cricket with Kohli being his latest victim and his signature on his jersey.
Avesh is also the second-highest wicket-taker in the ongoing season of the cash-rich league. He has scalped 12 wickets in six-game at an average of 13.41 and an impressive economy rate of 7.31.
