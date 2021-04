IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal Gets a Hundred and a Double Hundred in Same Match

Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Yuzvendra Chahal will remember the IPL 2021 opener against Mumbai Indians for two reasons. He was playing his 100th T20 game for the franchise, also this was his 200th T20 game across all formats. Chahal has a special relationship with this franchise. He made into the Indian team based on his performance for RCB where he has been playing for very very long time. He just played one game for Mumbai and the rest came for RCB which shows that how RCB gave him a platform to launch his international career.

A record five-wicket haul from Harshal Patel and an incredible knock from AB de Villiers helped Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Mumbai Indians in a thrilling IPL 2021 opener at MA Chidambaram stadium in Chennai.After Harshal Patel’s five-wicket haul (5/27) helped Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) restrict Mumbai Indians (MI) to 159/9, AB de Villiers made 48 off 27 in tough batting conditions to see them home.RCB’s chase did not get off to the brightest of starts as Washington Sundar struggled for 10 off 16 before getting out to Krunal Pandya. Washington had opened in the absence of Devdutt Padikkal but the move didn’t work.

Rajat Patidar walked in at No. 3 and showed some brief promise before chopping on a knuckle ball from Trent Boult. Despite the twin wickets, RCB got 46 for 2 in the Power Play as Virat Kohli had begun well. Glenn Maxwell came ahead of AB de Villiers at No. 4 and began with a bang, taking on the spinners, particularly Rahul Chahar. The switch hits were on display, and a straight six off Krunal Pandya went for a 100 metre six over long on and outside the stadium.

Kohli slowed down in the middle overs as Krunal completed a spell of 1 for 25, but the partnership with Maxwell was threatening. MI were desperate for a wicket and they turned to their strike bowler, Jasprit Bumrah.

