IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal, Glenn Maxwell Help Royal Challengers Bangalore Clinch Play-off Berth With 6-run Win Over Punjab Kings

Royal Challengers Bangalore beat Punjab Kings by six runs to qualify for the IPL play-offs here on Sunday. Batting first, RCB posted 164 for 7 and then restricted Punjab to 158 for 6 in 20 overs. Yuzvendra Chahal was again the star with figures of 3/29 in 4 overs. RCB now have 16 points and have officially become the third team after CSK and DC to have made it to last four stage.

Glenn Maxwell scored 57 off 33 balls while Devdutt Padikkal contributed 40 in RCB’s 164 for 7. Skipper Virat Kohli scored 25 while Mohammed Shami (3/39) and Moises Henriques (3/12) were the chief wicket takers for Punjab. This is the highest total this season in Sharjah. Brief Scores: RCB 164/7 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 57 off 33 balls, Devdutt Padikkal 40 off 38 balls, Moises Henriques 3/12, Mohammed Shami 3/39). PBKS 158 for 6 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 39 off 35 balls, Mayank Agarwal 57).

