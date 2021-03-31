IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj Join Royal Challengers Bangalore Camp

Ahead of the 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) that begins on April 9, 2021, players who did not feature in the ODI leg of the India vs England series joined their respective IPL franchises well in advance. Other players from the national team can directly join their IPL franchise without the need to undergo a mandatory seven-day quarantine at the team hotel. Similar to last year’s edition that was played under strict safety protocols and secure bio-bubble format,the IPL 2021 too will be played behind closed doorsdue to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic situation in the country.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) playersYuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed SirajdonnedPPE kits and movedfrom one secure bubble to another tojoin the team in Chennai. The Indian duo sporting mandatory PPE kits and stylish pair of gogglesleft Pune to join their RCB teammates in Chennai.

RCB took to Twitter to share a video of Chahal and Siraj’s transit from the Maharashtrian city to the southern metropolis of Chennai. Along the video clip, they captioned the post as “Bold Diaries: Team India to RCB,” and added, “having the entire aircraft for themselves.”

Watch it here:

Bold Diaries: Team India to RCB Yuzvendra Chahal and Mohammed Siraj joined the RCB camp ahead of Vivo IPL 2021. On @myntra presents Bold Diaries, we show you how the RCB crew enjoyed having the entire aircraft for themselves.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/WKfe4157f8 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 30, 2021

The video clip shows the players resting and enjoying the hospitality, with Chahal, who was travelling with his wife Dhanashree Verma, even sneaking in a quick nap. Comparing the bubble transfer to a “mission” of sorts, Siraj said they will only know by evening how hard the mission was and if they were successful in it. He went on to add, “safety first,” referring to the PPE suit and further said that it would have been more fun had it been in red colour.

Further in the video, Chahal’s wife Dhanashree and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Jonny Bairstow were others who tagged along the RCB duo in the largely alone flight. Bairstow was on the same flight, as SRH are also training in Chennai for their initial leg matches.Meanwhile, Dhanashree can also be seen imitating Chahal’s bowling action when coming out of the flight in Chennai.

In their season opener game, RCB will lock horns with five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) on April 9. On the other hand, SRH take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on April 11.