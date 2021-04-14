- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal Plays 100th Match for RCB, Mr. Nags Pulls his Leg in a Hilarious Video
Ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Wednesday played his 100th match for RCB, against SRH. It was a momentous occasion for the leggie, who joined the franchise in 2014, and has picked up 121 wickets in only 99 games for them. Interestingly, Chahal was picked by Mumbai Indians in 2011, but till 2013 played just one match for them, without bagging a wicket.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 14, 2021, 7:56 PM IST
ALSO READ – IPL 2021 Live Score, SRH vs RCB, Live Cricket Score
“I started in 2014 and I came from Mumbai Indians. That time I never thought that I’ll play 100 matches for RCB. So, yeah, it’s a very emotional journey,” Chahal told Mr Nags.
Chahal’s message to his fans: “This is my 100th match for RCB, I try my best. It’s a very emotional thing for me and I never thought I’d play 100 matches for one franchise.”
RCB Insider with Mr. Nags ft. Yuzvendra Chahal
As Yuzi gets ready to play his 100th T20 for RCB, Mr. Nags catches up with him at the gym and the banter will leave you laughing out loud. Here’s the latest from @myntra presents RCB Insider.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/JntAexPiby
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021
Meanwhile, his teammates wished him on the achievement, along with skipper Virat Kohli. Watch the video here:
Bold Diaries: Yuzvendra Chahal’s 100th IPL match for RCB
Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Glenn Maxwell, Harshal Patel, Siraj and the coaches wish @yuzi_chahal23 for his 100th match for RCB in the IPL.#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DareToDream pic.twitter.com/1RAYFKCJr3
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 14, 2021
ALSO READ – IPL: Former KKR Bowling Coach Heath Streak Banned for Eight Years for Breaching ICC’s Anti-corruption Code
It wasn’t the best of start to IPL 2021 for Chahal personally as he in the first match against Mumbai Indians, he couldn’t do much. In the four overs he bowled, he gave away 41 runs without picking up a wicket.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
