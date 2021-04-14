T20 CARNIVAL

IPL 2021: Yuzvendra Chahal Plays 100th Match for RCB, Mr. Nags Pulls his Leg in a Hilarious Video

Ace spinner Yuzvendra Chahal on Wednesday played his 100th match for RCB, against SRH. It was a momentous occasion for the leggie, who joined the franchise in 2014, and has picked up 121 wickets in only 99 games for them. Interestingly, Chahal was picked by Mumbai Indians in 2011, but till 2013 played just one match for them, without bagging a wicket.

“I started in 2014 and I came from Mumbai Indians. That time I never thought that I’ll play 100 matches for RCB. So, yeah, it’s a very emotional journey,” Chahal told Mr Nags.

Chahal’s message to his fans: “This is my 100th match for RCB, I try my best. It’s a very emotional thing for me and I never thought I’d play 100 matches for one franchise.”

Meanwhile, his teammates wished him on the achievement, along with skipper Virat Kohli. Watch the video here:

It wasn’t the best of start to IPL 2021 for Chahal personally as he in the first match against Mumbai Indians, he couldn’t do much. In the four overs he bowled, he gave away 41 runs without picking up a wicket.

