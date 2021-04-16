- Match 15 - 21 Apr, WedMatch Ended220/3(20.0) RR 11
IPL 2021:Chris Morris Can You Please Get One Six-Sanju Samson Recounts Tight Finish Against DC
Rajasthan Royals edged Delhi Capitals by three wickets in a tight finish at the Wankhede Stadium.
- IANS
- Updated: April 16, 2021, 7:53 AM IST
Rajasthan Royals (RR) skipper Sanju Samson said he never believed his team would be able to beat Delhi Capitals (DC) after they were five down for 42 while facing a target of 148 to win.”To be very honest, I thought that it was tough from 40 (42) for 5. We had Miller and Morris, but I thought it was tough. I think the boys did really well to get over the line,” he said after the match.
“I was praying inside, Morris can you please get one six,” he added, with regards to the 33-year-old South African who made 36 off 18 balls. He also said that he was justified in denying him strike and sending him back on the last ball of the previous match against Punjab Kings and opting to face it himself.”I always sit back and review my game, but if I got that match 100 times, I would never take that single.”
His opposite number, the Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant blamed the dew.”The bowlers did a good job at the start, but we let them get over us in the end. We could have bowled a bit better. It’s part and parcel of the game and dew played a big role in the end,” Pant said.Rajasthan Royals won by a meager three wickets, proving to be a close finish for both sides.
“We were 15-20 runs short. But at least there is something to gain from this match. Hopefully if something like this happens we can pull it off. In the second innings, there was much more dew, so the slower ball wasn’t stopping,” said the Delhi Capitals skipper.
