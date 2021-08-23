IPL 2021:MS Dhoni Gets into the Groove at the Nets; Maximums Galore in this Video

Gearing up for the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have completed their isolation and took to training last week in Dubai. CSK players hit the nets and MS Dhoni looks in good form ahead of the 14th edition of the IPL, which has now been shifted to the UAE in the wake of the pandemic. The second half of IPL is scheduled to begin on September 19 in the UAE.

The CSK skipper is known to be one of the best hitters to ever play in the popular T20 tournament. Though his form has dipped in the past year or so and the 40-year-old could not quite get going with the bat in the India leg of the tournament. However, the legendary cricketer along with CSK players are fine tuning their skills by sweating it out in the nets and Dhoni too was seen practicing his big hits and smashing the balls for sixes.

According to a new video doing rounds on social media platforms, Dhoni seems to have got his mojo back. The video posted by one of his fan pages, shows the CSK skipper dancing down the track and hitting the ball. Dhoni looked to be in his zone as he was on to the pitch of the ball and sent the balls flying for maximums.

Watch it here:

CSK will kick start the UAE leg of IPL by facing defending champions Mumbai Indians on September 19. While they do not have fond memories of the UAE as they finished second last in the previous edition, their worst season as they missed out on a play-offs berth for the first time in IPL history. However, Dhoni and Co roared back to form, winning five of their first seven matches in IPL 2021 in India. The Chennai-based franchise is currently placed second in IPL 2021 standings and would be raring for a fourth IPL title.

