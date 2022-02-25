IPL 2022: 10 Teams Divided in 2 Groups - All You Need to Know About Venues and Match Fixtures

The Indian Premier League (IPL) Governing Council has taken some major decisions to conduct the upcoming season in a safe and interesting manner. The tournament kickstarts on March 26 and will end on May 29. All matches will be played in a bio-secure environment at a single hub to avoid air travel which is considered a major reason behind the spread Covid-19 infection.

Grouping of Teams

The council further introduced a new system in the league in which all 10 teams will be divided in two groups, based on a seeding system determined by the number of IPL championships won and the number of final appearances.

(No. of titles indicated in brackets)

Group A Group B MI(5) CSK(4) KKR(2) SRH(1) RR(1) RCB DC PBKS LSG GT

The Fixture Matrix

Each team will play twice with the teams in their group and with the team in the same row in the second group. With the rest of the teams in the second group, they will play only once during the season.

Advertisement

In Group A, MI will play 2 matches each against KKR, RR, DC, LSG. MI will also play 2 matches against CSK and 1 match each against other teams in Group B.

Teams—> MI KKR RR DC LSG CSK SRH RCB PBKS GT Total ↓Opponents | Season -> 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 2022 MI 0 2 2 2 2 2 1 1 1 1 14 KKR 2 0 2 2 2 1 2 1 1 1 14 RR 2 2 0 2 2 1 1 2 1 1 14 DC 2 2 2 0 2 1 1 1 2 1 14 LSG 2 2 2 2 0 1 1 1 1 2 14 CSK 2 1 1 1 1 0 2 2 2 2 14 SRH 1 2 1 1 1 2 0 2 2 2 14 RCB 1 1 2 1 1 2 2 0 2 2 14 PBKS 1 1 1 2 1 2 2 2 0 2 14 GT 1 1 1 1 2 2 2 2 2 0 14 Total Matches / Team 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14 14

Venues

A total of 70 league matches will be played across four international standard venues in Mumbai and Pune. The venue for the playoff matches will be decided later.

Venue Number of Matches Mumbai - Wankhede Stadium 20 Matches Mumbai - Brabourne Stadium (CCI) 15 Matches Mumbai - DY Patil Stadium 20 Matches Pune - MCA International Stadium 15 Matches

*Out of 70 league matches, 55 will be played in Mumbai across three different venues. The remaining 15 will be hosted by Pune.

*All teams will play 4 matches each at Wankhede Stadium and DY Patil Stadium.

*3 matches each at Brabourne Stadium (CCI) and MCA International Stadium, Pune.

*The 10 teams will play a total of 14 league matches (7 home matches and 7 away matches)

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here