IPL 2022: 108 Players Become Crorepatis at The Mega Auction; Here's a Team-Wise Distribution

The mind-boggling IPL 2022 mega auction has finally ended. 10 franchises took part in the event held in Bengaluru and splurged eye-popping cash on buying some of the biggest names in T20 cricket from around the world. Each team came up with a solid strategy and the manner of their aggressive bids on certain players made it all but clear whom they had pencilled in as a “must have".

Each team had to build a squad comprising a minimum of 17 players which shouldn’t exceed beyond 25. Ishan Kishan was the story of the mega auction, landing the richest deal among all the players who went under the hammer. His India teammate Deepak Chahar was the second most expensive buy while Shreyas Iyer completed the top-three.

A total of 108 players landed deals equaling or greater than Rs 1 crore. Here’s a team-wise distribution of the IPL crorepatis

Mumbai Indians

Ishan Kishan – 15.25 crore Tim David – 8.25 crore Jofra Archer – 8 crore Dewald Brevis – 3 crore Daniel Sams – 2.60 crore N Tilak Varma – 1.70 crore Murugan Ashwin – 1.60 crore Tymal Mills – 1.50 crore Jaydev Unadkat – 1.30 crore Riley Meredith – 1 crore

Chennai Super Kings

Deepak Chahar – 14 crore Ambati Rayadu – 6.75 crore Dwayne Bravo – 4.4 crore Shivam Dube – 4 crore Chris Jordan – 3.60 crore Robin Uthappa – 2 crore Adam Milne – 1.90 crore Mitchell Santner – 1.90 crore Rajvardhan Hangargekar – 1.50 crore Prashant Solanki – 1.20 crore Devon Conway – 1 crore

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shreyas Iyer – 12.25 crore Nitish Rana – 8 crore Pat Cummins – 7.25 crore Shivam Mavi – 7.25 crore Sam Billings – 2 crore Umesh Yadav – 2 crore Alex Hales – 1.50 crore Tim Southee – 1.50 crore Ajinkya Rahane – 1 crore Mohamad Nabi – 1 crore

Punjab Kings

Liam Livingstone – 11.50 crore Kagiso Rabada – 9.25 crore Shahrukh Khan – 9 crore Shikhar Dhawan – 8.25 crore Jonny Bairstow – 6.75 crore Odean Smith – 6 crore Rahul Chahar – 5.25 Harpreet Brar – 3.80 crore Raj Bawa – 2 crore Vaibhav Arora – 2 crore

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Nicholas Pooran – 10.75 crore Washington Sundar – 8.75 Rahul Tripathi – 8.50 crore Romario Shepherd – 7.75 crore Abhishek Sharma – 6.50 crore Marco Jansen – 4.20 crore Bhuvneshwar Kumar – 4.2 crore Kartik Tyagi – 4 crore T Natarajan – 4 crore Aiden Markram – 2.60 crore Sean Abbott – 2.40 crore Glen Phillips – Rs1.50 crore

Delhi Capitals

Shardul Thakur – 10.75 crore Mitchell Marsh – 6.50 crore David Warner – 6.25 crore Khaleel Ahmed – 5.25 crore Chetan Sakariya – 4.20 crore Rovman Powell – 2.80 crore Mustafizur Rahman – 2 crore Kuldeep Yadav – 2 crore KS Bharat – 2 crore Kamlesh Nagarkoti – 1.10 crore Mandeep Singh – 1.10 crore

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Wanindu Hasaranga – 10.75 crore Harshal Patel – 10.75 crore Josh Hazlewood – 7.75 crore Faf du Plessis – 7 crore Dinesh Karthik – 5.50 crore Anuj Rawat – 3.40 crore Shahbaz Ahamad – 2.40 crore David Willey – 2 crore Sherfane Rutherford – 1 crore

Gujarat Titans

Lockie Ferguson – 10 crore Rahul Tewatia – 9 crore Mohammed Shami – 6.25 crore Yash Dayal – 3.2 crore David Miller – 3 crore R Sai Kishore – 3 crore Abhinav Manohar – 2.60 crore Matthew Wade – 2.40 crore Alzarri Joseph – 2.40 crore Jason Roy – 2 crore Wriddhiman Saha – 1.90 crore Jayant Yadav – 1.70 crore Vijay Shankar – 1.40 crore Dominic Drakes – 1.10 crore

Lucknow Super Giants

Avesh Khan – 10 crore Jason Holder – 8.75 crore Krunal Pandya – 8.25 crore Mark Wood – 7.50 crore Quinton de Kock – 6.75 crore Deepak Hooda – 5.75 crore Manish Pandey – 4.6 crore Evin Lewis – 2 crore Dushmanta Chameera – 2 crore

Rajasthan Royals

Prasidh Krishna – 10 crore Shimron Hetmyer – 8.5 crore Trent Boult – 8 crore Devdutt Padikkal – 7.75 crore Yuzvendra Chahal – 6.50 crore Ravichandran Ashwin – 5 crore Riyan Parag – 3.80 crore Navdeep Saini – 2.60 crore Nathan Coulter-Nile – 2 crore James Neesham – 1.50 crore Karun Nair – 1.40 crore Rassie van der Dussen – 1 crore

