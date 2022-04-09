IPL 2022: 2 Sixes in 2 Balls - Rahul Tewatia Replicates MS Dhoni's Rare Feat To Take GT Home - WATCH

Rahul Tewatia has a special love affair with Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Who could forget his five sixes to Sheldon Cottrell in Sharjah, in 2020? That was the incident when the all-rounder made a solid statement about his hard-hitting skills. Nothing has changed since then as he continues to showcase his finishing skills in the tournament.

While chasing a challenging 190-run target, Gujarat Titans needed 12 balls off the last two balls. Tewatia smashed 2 consecutive sixes to Odean Smith, taking his team home to a hat-trick of wins in the tournament. He became only the fourth batter after Dwayne Bravo, Dhoni, and KS Bharat to finish an IPL match with a six off the last ball when more than five runs were required.

Take a look at Tewatia’s heroics:

Gujarat looked cruising to victory with opener Shubman Gill and skipper Hardik Pandya leading the charge. But both got out at the most inappropriate time – Gill just four short of his century and Pandya run out of the first ball of the final over with Gujarat 4/172.

The Titans skipper was furious over his dismissal while Miller too had expressions of disappointment. The latter smashed a boundary off the third ball to ease the pressure off. But Smith’s overthrow off the fourth delivery allowed Tewatia to get the strike.

Tewatia, who had previously played for Kings XI Punjab, obliged brilliantly, carting Smith just over the deep mid-wicket, with the fielder nearly catching him before falling over the rope, and then slog sweeping the final delivery over the long-on boundary to seal a memorable victory for the Titans.

The 28-year-old repeated legendary MS Dhoni’s rare feat from IPL 2016. While representing Rising Pune Supergiant, the latter had hit Punjab bowler Axar Patel for two sixes off the last two deliveries to win the game.

