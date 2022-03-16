IPL 2022: 20-Year-Old Wants To Pick Brains of Ravichandran Ashwin, Will Carry Red Ball at All Times

Rajasthan Royals’ Riyan Parag will look to make the most of Ravichandran Ashwin’s presence in the dressing room. Speaking to Gulf News in an exclusive, the 20-year-old from Assam has revealed that he would be keeping a red ball so that he can learn from the likes of Ash. He added that Ashwin is the best off-spinner in the world, if not the best ever. Ashwin was bought by Rajasthan Royals after he was let go by Delhi Capitals ahead of the mega auctions. The off-spinner is expected to play a huge role in the side as he comes with a lot of experience. He has also captain Punjab Kings (Then Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2019).

“If not the best ever, he’s (Ashwin) is like one of the best off-spinners going around in the world, and I’ll definitely try to carry a red ball with me in the tournament so that I can get a few tips,” Parag said. “But even with the white ball, I think if I can pick his brains on the varieties and all the mysteries, I think my white-ball bowling is going to be much better after the season."

Advertisement

Parag was bought by Rajasthan Royals in the mega auction after he was released earlier. He made his IPL debut in 2019, and would hope to be a little consistent. “I think it’s about having a simple goal of winning matches for the team whenever I’m given the opportunity, and at the end of the day, being very consistent. I think a lot of people will tell you this, the role that I play is the toughest one in T20 cricket, batting at 6 or 7, finishing off games," said the 20-year-old.

“I know I haven’t produced as many performances as I would have liked, but I think now I understand myself much better as a player and understand what my strengths are. So, I hope it’s going to be my year,” said Parag, a product of the franchise’s talent-hunt scheme."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here