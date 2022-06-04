IPL 2022: 6, 4, 6, 6, 2+nb, 4, 6 - Here's How Pat Cummins Ruined MI's Party in Just One Over - WATCH

“Never expected him to come and play like that”; these were the words of a dejected Rohit Sharma who had thought that a total of 161 would be enough for Mumbai Indians (MI) to register their first win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. However, Pat Cummins’ memorable innings forced the five-time champions to experience a third straight defeat this season.

The Kolkata Knight Riders had waited for a couple of weeks to see their go-to bowler, who was in Pakistan for a bilateral series, in action. Once Cummins got added to the mix, a new chapter was added to the history of the league.

KKR’s chase of 162 kicked off with a few hiccups as they were reduced to 67 for 3 within 10 overs. The dismissal of Andre Russell in the 14th over boosted MI’s confidence, making them hopeful of a pleasing victory. But then happened the unexpected.

Advertisement

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

With 35 needed off the last 30 balls, skipper Rohit brought Australian left-arm pacer Daniel Sams into the attack. Cummins had the strike and everyone thought that he would give the strike to Venkatesh Iyer who had just notched a fifty. But the Australian Test captain had different plans.

Cummins began the over with six straight down the ground. Next ball, he smashed a boundary through midwicket. The right-hand batter then followed up with a couple of sixes more, leaving the equation to 12 required off 26.

Had Sams collected himself then and there, MI could have taken the game a bit deeper. Cummins hit another biggie and Suryakumar Yadav took a remarkable relay catch at the deep but, nobody celebrated as the on-field umpire signalled no-ball.

ALSO READ | IPL 2022, KKR vs MI Talking Points: SKY Returns With a Bang But Cummins Storm Blew Away Mumbai

Cummins continued his fireworks and smashed another boundary to level KL Rahul’s record of fastest fifty in the IPL, off 14 balls. On the next delivery, he whacked another maximum and took KKR home with 24 balls to spare.

It was KKR’s third victory in the four matches and they climbed to the top of the table with 6 points. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians’ horror run continued as they slumped to their third successive defeat in the ongoing season.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here