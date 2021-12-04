IPL 2022: AB De Villiers Could Return To RCB, Hints Sanjay Bangar

South African player AB de Villiers, who announced retirement from all forms of cricket in November this year, may join the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in a new role for IPL 2022. He played for RCB in the last few seasons of IPL. Now, Sanjay Bangar, the head coach of RCB has hinted that the former South African batter could join the franchise in some capacity. Bangar, who is among the commentators for the ongoing Test series between India and New Zealand has stated that the players who retired recently are showing interest in playing different roles for the franchise.

During commentary on the Star Sports channel, Bangar said that if a player like AB de Villiers is given the position of batting coach, then it will be a good thing for players and the team. In the past few seasons of IPL, the right-handed batsman won several games for RCB under the captaincy of Virat Kohli.

During the second Test between India and New Zealand, both Sanjay Bangar and Aakash Chopra were doing commentary together. Akash said that when the Indian team has a great batter like Rahul Dravid then what is the need for a batting coach for the team. Dravid is currently the head coach of Team India, while Vikram Rathore is the batting coach.

On this matter, the former batting coach of Team India, Sanjay Bangar said that the head coach has to make bowling and team strategy apart from batting.

“So the head coach doesn’t have much time and the batting coach especially works on the shortcomings of the players in batting. Hence, every team needs a batting coach apart from the head coach,” Bangar said.

If AB de Villiers becomes the batting coach of RCB, he will be seen giving batting tips to Kohli and other players of the team. He is pretty close to Kohli and RCB management and it is being speculated that he can be seen in a new role for RCB in the 15th edition of the IPL in 2022. However, no official announcement has been made by the RCB management on this yet.

