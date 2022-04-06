IPL 2022: Adam Gilchrist was First to Identify Rohit Sharma's Captaincy Skills, Reveals Pragyan Ojha

Rohit Sharma’s appointment as the skipper of Mumbai Indians in 2013 brought a change of fortunes for both him and the Mumbai-based IPL franchise. India’s star batsman led Mumbai to their maiden IPL title in his debut season as captain. The Hitman is IPL’s most decorated captain with five titles.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

Rohit Sharma’s impeccable record in the Indian Premier League eventually landed him the coveted captaincy of the Indian team. While many credit Mumbai Indians for identifying Rohit’s captaincy skills, former Indian cricketer Pragyan Ojha revealed that it was Aussie great Adam Gilchrist who first saw his leadership potential.

Rohit played under Gilchrist’s captaincy at now-defunct IPL franchise Deccan Chargers (DC) before being bought by Mumbai Indians in 2011. Pragyan, who has played with Rohit for both the franchises, revealed that Gilchrist kept Rohit in Deccan Chargers’ thinktank and backed his leadership credentials at a time when even Mumbai’s Ranji team did not see him as a captain.

Advertisement

“He felt that the way Rohit batted, the clarity he showed, and with his ability in pressure situations, he might have leadership qualities. And when his inputs started coming in, it surely felt like he could be the captain,” Pragyan said in an interview.

Pragyan, a former India spinner, added that had there been no auction for the 2011 season of IPL, Rohit might have led the Deccan Chargers before Mumbai Indians because Gilchrist thought “Rohit is ready.”

However, the Deccan Chargers camp failed to sign Rohit at the auction and the right-hander was bought by Mumbai Indians. In his debut season for the Mumbai-based franchise, Rohit scored 372 runs in 16 matches with a strike rate of 125.25 and a best of 87.

Before the ongoing season, Rohit had led the Mumbai Indians in 129 matches with a winning percentage of 59.68. This includes IPL titles in the 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020 seasons of the tournament.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here