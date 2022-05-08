IPL 2022: After Kohli's 1st Ball Dismissal, Kane Williamson Bags a Diamond Duck to Set Bizarre Record - WATCH

The clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede witnessed two of the modern-day cricketing greats falling for ducks. Interestingly, both the dismissals came off the first ball of each innings.

The face-off began with the wicket of Virat Kohli who fell prey to Jagadeesha Suchit f the very first ball of the game. The former RCB captain, who is already going through a rough patch this season, was caught by SRH skipper Kane Williamson at deep mid-wicket. However, the likes of Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar and Dinesh Karthik showcased some remarkable stroke play to help the team post 192/3 in 20 overs.

As the Sunrisers began the chase, captain Williamson succumbed to a bizarre dismissal on the very first ball. The New Zealand batter bagged a diamond duck, getting run out by Shahbaz Ahmed’s direct hit.

Opener Abhishek Sharma played a shot towards covers and rushed for a quick single. With just one stump to aim at, Shahbaz did an excellent work to disturb the woodwork. Though Williamson ran fast, he couldn’t beat the speed with which the ball hit the wickets.

Watch the video of Williamson’s dismissal:

This was the third time in the IPL history that both teams lost a wicket off the first ball of their respective innings.

Both teams losing a wicket off the first ball in IPL:

Deccan Chargers vs Pune Warriors India – 2012

Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians – 2015

Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad – 2022

Earlier, Du Plessis anchored the innings with an unbeaten 73 while Dinesh Karthik provided a grandstand finish with a sensational eight-ball 30 to propel RCB to a daunting 192/3.

Du Plessis and Rajat Patidar took care of scoring in power-play after Kohli’s fall with boundaries coming consistently. The 105-run off 73 balls between Patidar and du Plessis ended when Suchith forced the former to hole out to deep mid-wicket.

But there was no respite for Hyderabad as Glenn Maxwell began with a bang, bringing out the switch hit to whack Suchith for a huge six over cover. Maxwell and du Plessis constantly found boundaries in their stand of 54 off 37 balls before Tyagi took out the former in the 19th over.

