IPL 2022: Ajit Agarkar Appointed Assistant Coach of Delhi Capitals

IPL franchise Delhi Capitals have announced the appointment of former India pacer Ajit Agarkar as the team’s new assistant coach. Agarkar will link up with Australia legend Ricky Ponting who is the franchise’s head coach.

He joins the Delhi Capitals coaching staff of Ponting, Pravin Amre (assistant coach) and James Hopes (bowling coach).

“I am very excited to be part of Delhi Capitals squad for this season," Agarkar said on the development. “I have been lucky enough to be a player and to be returning in a different capacity. It’s obviously very exciting."

“We have a young and terrific squad led by one of the most talented players in the world - Rishabh Pant. And the coach Ricky Ponting has been a legend of the game. Looking forward to working with them, can’t wait to get started and creating some special memories," he added.

Agarkar, with 288 ODI and 58 Test wickets to his name, has represented Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Daredevils in the IPL as player.

Advertisement

DC will be led by Rishabh Pant who guided the franchise to their first ever IPL final in 2020 before top-of-the-table finish in the following season.

They spent 47.4 crore in buying 20 players at the IPL mega auction earlier this month after having retained Pant, Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel.

Delhi Capitals Full Squad: Prithvi Shaw, Anrich Nortje, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Shardul Thakur, Mustafizur Rahman, Kuldeep Yadav, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, KS Bharat, Mandeep Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Chetan Sakariya, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Pravin Dubey, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert, Vicky Ostwal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here