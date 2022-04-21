IPL 2022: All You Need to Know About Mumbai Indians Debutant Hrithik Shokeen

Searching for their first win of IPL 2022, five-time champions Mumbai Indians made three changes to their playing XI for the high-profile clash against Chennai Super Kings on Thursday evening at the DY Patil Stadium. Two of them were debutants and one of these names caught everyone’s attention.

Among the debutants was a certain Hrithik Shokeen who is making his IPL debut tonight. The uncapped India cricketer was picked by Rohit Sharma-led MI for his base price of Rs 20 lakh at the mega auction in February this year.

So who is Hrithik Shokeen?

Shokeen is a 21-year-old right-arm offspinner who hails from Delhi. The youngster has so far played for his state team in eight List A games for the India’s Emerging and U-23 teams in which he has taken eight wickets at an economy of 4.92 with a best bowling figures of 2/21.

He is known for his guile and honed his craft under the watchful gaze of the legendary Tarak Sinha. However, he’s yet to play for Delhi.

With MI on a losing streak of six matches in IPL 2022, the franchise decided to give the upcoming offie a go against a formidable opponent CSK. He replaced legspinner Murugan Ashwin in their playing XI.

MI’s Season so Far

MI had failed to qualify for the playoffs last season. And their season couldn’t have gotten off to a worse starts as they find themselves languishing at the bottom of the 10-team competition. So far they have suffered defeats against Delhi Capitals, Rajasthan Royals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Punjab Kings and newbie Lucknow Super Giants.

Rohit is still keeping a positive outlook despite the dismal show so far. “We are trying to keep things as simple as possible and not complicate them, but the season has not gone as we wanted and hence those many changes. We have to win all games, but we can’t look that far ahead. We have to see how we perform in this game and take it from there,” he said at the coin toss.

