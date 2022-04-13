IPL 2022: All You Need to Know About RCB’s New Talent Suyash Prabhudessai

Though Royal Challengers Bangalore faced defeat against the Chennai Super Kings, a youngster, who made his debut in the match, impressed with his terrific fielding skills. For the clash, Faf du Plessis-led side gave a chance to the young talent Suyash Prabhudessai. He replaced Harshal Patel in the playing XI and made the best use of the opportunity. At first, Prabhudessai managed to attract attention with his fielding. The right-hander, who plays for Goa in the domestic circuit, pulled off a terrific run out to send Moeen Ali back.

The commentators were clearly in awe of Prabhudessai’s fielding skills. As for the run out, the youngster was fielding in the point region. When Moeen played a cut shot into the gap, between the short third man and point region, Prabhudessai dived in the air to stop a boundary and also effected a run-out with a bullet throw to the wicketkeeper.

With the willow, the 24-year-old came out to bat at number 6 and managed to play an eye-catching knock of 34 off just 18 deliveries at a strike rate of 188.89. Prabhudessai came to the crease at a time when the Royal Challengers Bangalore were down four wickets. Big names such as Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and AB de Villiers we already back in the dug out, but that didn’t deter Prabhudessai. He hit Ravindra Jadeja for a six and a four.

Though his 34 wasn’t not enough to take RCB to a win, Prabhudessai showcased his potential and made a mark..

Prabhudessai made his List A debut for Goa against Bengal in the 2017 Vijay Hazare Trophy. Following his impressive performance in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, a year later in 2018, the cricketer made his first-class debut for Goa in the Ranji Trophy fixture against Haryana. Prabhudessai made his Twenty20 debut for Goa, against Sikkim in the 2018–19 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. In the 23 T20 games, the right-hand batter has a strike rate of 150.47.

In 2021, Prabhudessai earned his maiden IPL contract with Royal Challengers Bangalore for a base price of Rs 20 Lakh. Unfortunately, he couldn’t get his maiden IPL cap. In the 2022 IPL mega auction, along with RCB, Delhi Capitals also showed interest in the cricketer. But it was RCB who managed to acquire him for Rs 30 lakh.

