IPL 2022: Ambati Rayudu Announces IPL Retirement, Deletes Tweet Within Minutes

Ambati Rayudu has made a sudden u-turn regarding his IPL retirement, deleting the tweet moments after making the news public. This is a second such u-turn from the cricketer who had earlier came back from international retirement in the aftermath of his exclusion from 2019 World Cup. Later, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan also clarified that Rayudu may be upset. “I spoke to him and he is not retiring. He was disappointed with his performance and that’s why he might have put out that tweet. But he has deleted it and he is definitely not retiring…," Viswanathan told Sportstar.

“I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey,” he tweeted. The tweet, as of now, has been deleted by the cricketer.

Following this news even his former teammate Irfan Pathan wished him well unknown from the fact that Rayudu has backtracked. “Played cricket with you since our u-19 days. Always admire your batting and the energy you give on the field. Wish you well for your journey ahead brother. You have done very well and should be proud of your achievement @RayuduAmbati.”

The 35-year-old made an impact playing for Mumbai Indians and then at Chennai Superkings. Previously, he was among the cricketers who joined the rebel Indian Cricket League in 2007 due to which he was ineligible to play the IPL. He was then allowed to play the league where he made his debut for Mumbai Indians in 2010. During his entire IPL career, he accounted for 4,187 runs at an average of 30 where he scored one hundred and 22 fifties.

He recently became the 10th Indian batter to reach the milestone of 4,000 runs in Indian Premier League. Interestingly, Rayudu wasn’t among the four players CSK opted to retain as they went for MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Ruturaj Gaiwkad and Moeen Ali. However, the four-time IPL winners placed a successful bid of Rs 6.75 crore for the veteran batter to get him back.

