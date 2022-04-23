IPL 2022: Andre Russell Picks Four Wickets in Final Over To Destroy GT's Lower Batting Order - WATCH

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Andre Russell produced a phenomenal final over against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Saturday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Caribbean all-rounder bowled only over in the entire innings but wreaked havoc on the GT lower batting order with the figures of 5 for 4.

Riding on captain Hardik Pandya’s 49-ball 67, the Titans were well-placed at 151 for 5 in the 19th over. With one over left, KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer decided to hand over the ball to Russell who hadn’t bowled before in the game. The move turned out to be the biggest positive for them as Russell came up with a flurry of wickets, restricting GT to 159 for 9.

Rinku Singh, who made way into the KKR playing XI after being benched for the entire IPL 2021, made his presence felt by grabbing four catches in the GT innings, three of which he pouched in the final over.

Russell began the juggernaut off the very first ball by getting rid of Abhinav Manohar with a slower ball. The latter looked to slog it big but ended up getting caught by Rinku at the deep mid-wicket. The next delivery was short and Lockie Ferguson went for the pull but found the safe hands of Rinku near the boundary line.

Meanwhile, Tewatia slammed a boundary off the fourth delivery but it didn’t affect Russell’s momentum. He came back with a slower delivery and forced the batter to play the cut shot. Rinku ran across from deep cover and took the fourth catch of the innings.

Russell ended his remarkable by taking a follow-through catch to dismiss Yash Dayal for a golden duck. It was a low full toss, Dayal tried to muscle it down the ground but hit it straight to the bowler.

Check out the video of Russell’s mayhem:

KKR bowled as many as 43 dot balls and were brilliant at the death as they conceded only 29 runs and took as many as seven wickets in the final five overs.

