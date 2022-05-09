IPL 2022: Angry David Warner Gives Death Stare to Umpire Nitin Menon | Video Goes Viral

David Warner was going great guns as Delhi Capitals chased a massive target of 209 against Chennai Superkings at the DY Patil Stadium on Sunday. Delhi badly needed to win this one and the Aussie opener made sure that they are off to a flying start. By this time, he had already accounted for 19 off 12 balls and would have surely scored a bit more had umpire Nitin Menon not given him out.

The incident happened in the fifth over of the match which was bowled by Mahesh Theekshana. The dashing southpaw went for a reverse sweep but missed the line and the bowler appealed.

Although the umpire gave Warner out, the batter couldn’t believe it and immediately reviewed that one. In the end, he turned out to be wrong. After the decision flashed on the giant screen, Warner was absolutely livid with himself and was seen giving a stare to the umpire out of sheer anger. The video of that incident has gone viral.

That stare from #DavidWarner to one of most pathetic umpires (#NitinMenon) of #IPL2022This year’s umpiring has been absolutely terrible. Must say that! @IPL pic.twitter.com/P0ORJEQJQo — Bhartendu Sharma (@BhartenduSA) May 8, 2022

Sent in to bat, CSK posted 208 for 6 with Devon Conway top-scoring with a 49-ball 87 while Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube contributed 41 and 32 respectively. For DC, Anrich Nortje was the most successful bowler with figures of 3/42 while Khaleel Ahmed took two wickets.

In reply, DC were all out for 117 in 17.4 overs with Mitchell Marsh top-scoring with 25 off 20 balls. For CSK, Moeen Ali took three wickets while Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh and Dwayne Bravo got two each.

This was CSK’s fourth win in the ongoing IPL season and they moved to the 8th spot, going above KKR on net run rate. The win also kept CSK alive for playoff contention, even though their road to the final four remains dependent on a huge slice of luck.

Conway’s brilliant innings powered Chennai Super Kings to 208/6 in 20 overs. Apart from Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad (41 off 33) and Shivam Dube (32 off 19) also made vital contributions with the bat for CSK. Lower down the order, M.S. Dhoni (21 off 8) and Moeen Ali (9 off 4) gave the finishing touches to Chennai’s innings.

