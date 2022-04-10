IPL 2022: Angry Ricky Ponting Trends On Twitter; Fans Guess It Must Be Sarfaraz Khan

An angry Ricky Ponting caught the broadcaster’s imagination as they flashed the Delhi Capitals coach seamlessly who was visibly exaggerated. Although it is still not clear what displeased the World Cup-winning captain, it caught the fancy of Twitter who got really obsessed. The incident happened in the 18th over of Delhi innings when the broadcasters showed how Ponting rushed to the fourth umpire and let him know what he felt about a certain something that displeased the head coach.

You can watch the video here:

Although some fans kept guessing that it had something to do with Sarfaraz Khan who was demoted down the order. Meanwhile, Ponting was already trending on Twitter due to this reason as Sarfaraz never got the chance to bat and he was demoted in favor of Shardul Thakur who eventually sent KKR bowlers on a leather hunt. As a result, DC posted the highest score of IPL this season-215; some of the fans were shocked how Sarfaraz got demoted.

I want the stuff that Ponting is high on. What the hell is Sarfaraz Khan doing in the XI if you want to send Shardul and Axar ahead of him. Unbelievably poor!— Jaanvi🏏 (@ThatCric8Girl) April 10, 2022

Get Ponting blood test mann, he’s high I am sure, sending Lalit, Axar ahead of Sarfaraz una— Aditya (@CricaddictAJ_) April 10, 2022

What happened to Ponting. Rovman at 3 last game, Sarfaraz at 7 today,🙄— Karthik Raj (@kartcric) April 10, 2022

Broadcasters made Ponting send Lord Shardul over Sarfaraz to cover up for the loss in viewership this season. #IPL#ShowStealerBindu— lalalalisa_m 🙂 (@Rutwik_here) April 10, 2022

Coach Ponting is certainly upset about something pic.twitter.com/XiLWQY8T1F— India Fantasy (@india_fantasy) April 10, 2022

Fifties from openers Prithvi Shaw (51 off 29 balls) and David Warner (61 off 45 balls) followed by a late onslaught from Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur took Delhi Capitals to a gigantic 215/5 against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday.

Shaw and Warner, along with Rishabh Pant’s burst of 27 set the stage for Delhi to amass a massive total. But Sunil Narine, with his 2/21, staged a mini-fightback for Kolkata as 200 looked difficult for Delhi to achieve. It took a whirlwind stand of 49 off just 20 balls from Patel (22 not out) and Thakur (29 not out) to set a 216-run target for Kolkata.

Shaw began the innings by punching Umesh Yadav through extra cover for a boundary on the first ball of the innings. Three balls later, Yadav strayed in line and Shaw whipped through fine leg to collect his second boundary in the opening over.

In the next over, Shaw danced down the pitch and slapped Rasikh Salam through covers for four. Warner then joined the party with a pulled four through mid-wicket. With pacers finding no support from the pitch, Yadav had Shaw in a tangle with a sharp bouncer but the batter hooked well for four.

