IPL 2022: Anuj Rawat Has Potential to Become Very Good Player For Future - RCB Captain Faf du Plessis

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis heaped huge praise on young opener Anuj Rawat for his ferocious 66-run knock to set a platform for a comprehensive 7-wicket win against Mumbai Indians. Rawat, who failed to capitalize in the first three matches of the season, came out big against five-time IPL champions to announce his arrival on the big stage. He and Du Plessis shared a 50-run stand for the opening wicket as the youngster played the role of aggressor.

Du Plessis was also impressed with his bowling unit for restricting a strong Mumbai Indians batting line-up to 151/6.

“Really good (how it feels). Mumbai is a strong team. Bowling tonight was really good. Probably for 18 overs excellent batting, was some quality batting at the end there. Very happy standing here. Would’ve bitten your arm off surely (target of 152)," Du Plessis said at the post-match presentation.

The RCB captain asserted that the pitch was assisting the pacers with the new ball as the big wicket of Rohit Sharma was valuable for the tea,.

“There was something in it for the bowlers with the new ball. Rohit played some good shots, very valuable wicket to get him out. Akash Deep was very good. Hold that back of a length with the seam standing up, there was something there. Brilliant bowling performance," he added.

Harshal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB as he cleverly changed his arm speed regularly which deceived the batters as the balls started drifting. He bowled a brilliant final over where MI managed to get just 7 runs from it.

Du Plessis further made a big prediction about his opening partner Rawat and called him a very good player for the future.

“(The chase) Very good, Anuj. I spoke about him before the tournament, he has potential and we talk a lot to develop game awareness. Comes down the wicket, shows intent, he’s a very good player for the future," he concluded.

