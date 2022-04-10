IPL 2022: Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli Lead Royal Challengers Bangalore to Clinical 7-wicket Win Over Mumbai Indians

Young Anuj Rawat and maestro Virat Kohl powered Royal Challengers Bangalore to a clinical victory over Mumbai Indians at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Kohli, who was going through a rough patch in the past few matches, returned to form against five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians and scored a sublime 48 runs off 35 balls. His innings was laced with five fours.

While young Rawat was the real star for Bangalore with a 66-run knock which includes 6 sixes and 2 fours. Glenn Maxwell, who was playing the first match of the season, hit back-to-back boundaries to seal the game for RCB with 9 balls to spare.

Chasing a tricky target of 152, RCB were off to a solid start with a 50-run stand between Faf du Plessis and Rawat as the latter played the role of the aggressor to set the tone for the chase.

After Du Plessis’ departure, Kohl joined Rawat in the middle and take the team forward. The duo shared an 80-run stand for the second wicket. Rawat was unlucky and ran out on 66, while Kohli became a victim of a controversial LBW decision. The TV umpire didn’t have substantial proof as the ball hit both bat and pads at the same time. He was dismissed by young Dewald Brevis who got the big man on his first ball in his IPL career.

It was the fourth straight loss for Mumbai Indians this season as they have failed to open their account on the points table. They are currently at the ninth spot just one above Chennai Super Kings who have also lost four in a row. While the win helped Royal Challengers Bangalore move to the third spot on the points table.

Earlier, Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan’s flamboyant start followed an inexplicable batting collapse before the indomitable Suryakumar Yadav with a brilliant unbeaten 68 off 37 balls took Mumbai Indians to a respectable 151 for 6.

Suryakumar came out to bat when Mumbai were 60/2 and they lose three quick wickets of Ishan Kishan, Tilak Verma and Kieron Pollard in quick succession with just 2 runs added to that score. Surya witnessed the middle-order collapse from the other end. He shared a crucial 72-run stand for the seventh wicket with Jaydev Unadkat to give their bowlers a total to fight for.

On a pitch where several Mumbai batters find it tough to score, Surya’s knock was pleasing to the eye as he smashed 6 sixes and 5 fours.

Harshal was the pick of the bowlers for RCB as he cleverly changed his arm speed regularly which deceived the batters as the balls started drifting. He bowled a brilliant final over where MI managed to get just 7 runs from it.

