IPL 2022: Anushka Sharma Cheers After Kohli Gets 1st Fifty in IPL 2022, Video Goes Viral - WATCH

Virat Kohli on Saturday returned to form, scoring his first half-century at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Batting against Gujarat Titans (GT), the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain reached the feat off just 45 balls, returning among runs after a string of low scores in the past few games. (Live Score GT vs RCB IPL 2022 Latest Updates)

Kohli was going through a rough patch prior to this innings. He managed the scores of 9, 0, 0 and 12 in the last four matches. But on Saturday, he finally crossed the 50-run mark after missing out on a couple of occasions earlier in the tournament. He celebrated the milestone with a silent glance up at the sky.

Meanwhile, Kohli’s wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was spotted cheering for the cricketer from the stands. As soon as the video surfaced on social media, it went viral like a wildfire.

Kohli completed his half-century in 45 balls, hitting six boundaries and a six. He found a good partner in Rajat Patidar, who scored a breezy 32-ball 52 to shore up RCB innings. Patidar smacked Alzarri Joseph for a six — a pull over mid-wicket- followed by a four in the 11th over and had earlier blasted Rashid Khan for a six towards cow corner. He completed his half-century off 29 balls, hitting five boundaries and two sixes before top-edging a paddle sweep to Shubhaman Gill at square leg off Sangwan.

Kohli and Patidar added 99 runs for the second wicket that propelled RCB from 11/1 to 110/2 – a platform from which they could build their innings for a big total. But after losing his partner, Kohli, too, did not survive and was out for 58 with the score 129 when he was cleaned up by Shami with a yorker as Kohli tried to make room to play a cover drive.

The former RCB captain gave glimpses of a welcome return to form as he scored a fine half-century as he and Patidar set up a platform from which RCB could have reached a score of 180-plus but fell short due to some good death-overs bowling by Gujarat Titans.

