IPL 2022: Arjun Tendulkar Bowls Searing Yorkers Ahead of MI v DC Clash | WATCH

When Mumbai Indians bought Arjun Tendulkar in the IPL auctions 2021, it made a lot of noise. Then he was released only to be bought again a year later for INR 30 lakh. With Mumbai Indians virtually out of the tournament and languishing at the bottom of the points table, there are growing calls to give Arjun Tendulkar an opportunity against Delhi Capitals. Fans might be wondering why not Arjun, son of Sachin Tendulkar, who is warming the bench for a long time.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The question is will he get a chance with Mumbai all set to take on Delhi on Saturday. A lot will be hinging on DC here as a loss for them can help RCB qualify. Several RCB cricketers including Faf du Plessis and Virat Kohli have said they will root for Mumbai. In case Arjun plays, Kohli will be rooting for Tendulkar’s son! What a scene would that be.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mumbai Indians (@mumbaiindians)

Meanwhile, Arjun was seen practicing hard at the nets ahead of DC clash. And even Mumbai skipper Rohit Sharma had indicated that he might try fresh faces.

Asked about the Mumbai bowling at the presentation ceremony, Rohit said, “We wanted to try a few things keeping one eye on the future. We wanted to try out certain guys to bowl under pressure in certain situations of the game.

“I thought they batted pretty well to get to 193 but the way we pulled things back at the back end was a great effort.”

The captain will be happy to see Arjun as he is firing yorkers in Mumbai nets quite consistently. Even earlier he was able to clean bowled Ishan Kishan at the nets with one of those yorkers. Kishan had turned out to be bad investment where Mumbai paid INR 15.25 Cr for the talented left hander.

As DC take on Mumbai, it really needs to be seen if legendary Sachin Tendulkar’s son Arjun finally gets a game after having warmed the bench for 27 straight games across two seasons. It must be mentioned that Arjun can bat big lower down the order.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here