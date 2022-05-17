IPL 2022: 'As Captain, It's Your Responsibility to Stay There'

Despite a couple of hiccups, Delhi Capitals managed to register a triumph over Punjab Kings in the Monday clash of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022. Batting first, the Capitals settled for a below-par total of 159/7, however, the DC bowlers managed to make their team cross the line. Rishabh Pant, once again, walked back to the pavilion after a poor dismissal. Former Indian cricketers Rudra Pratap Singh and Pragyan Ojha slammed the DC skipper’s batting performance against the Punjab Kings. Singh reckoned that the youngster was in a position to control the innings, but threw his wicket against Liam Livingstone.

After the mid-innings, in a chat on Cricbuzz, the former Indian cricketer stated that it was a blunder by Pant to fall into the trap as he had a chance to return to form and he missed it.

“As a captain, it’s your responsibility to stay there and he shouldn’t have fallen into the trap,” Singh said, adding that as spectators, we love it when there’s a battle out there but the team suffers at the end. The former cricketer opined that Pant had already hit a six, so another big shot on the next ball was not required.

Mentioning that Pant always had apenchant for playing explosive knocks but he hasn’t showcased it in the ongoing season, Singh said that the DC skipper had a chance to redeem himself as it was a critical game. “You expect the captain or the main player to blaze away and pull us out of trouble. However, he perished and the Capitals managed 159,” he added.

On the other hand, Ojha believes that Pant has to do a lot more as a senior player. The 33-year-old warned players to not become match-winners by playing brief cameos.

“Match-winner is not who strikes four sixes in four balls. A match-winner must know how to save the game or control it,” Ojah said. The former Mumbai Indians spinner reckons that Pant missed an important chance to control the game, for a small battle. Ojah opined that Punjab brought the bowler at that point, knowing Pant’s wicket would be a game-changer and that a few runs wouldn’t matter much.

Pant’s disappointing dismissal occurred in the 12th over. The skipper started his innings with a sensationalone-handed six off Livingstone. But the southpaw threw his wicket away on the very next delivery. In the end, it was Shardul Thakur who outshined for Capitals with bowling figures of 4/36.

