IPL 2022: Ashwin, Buttler Reunite As Sunrisers Hyderabad Bowl Against Rajasthan Royals

Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bowl against Rajasthan Royals in their season opener with Sanju Samson-led side-handing debuts to seven new players. The pitch looks solid and will provide carry to the bowlers at the MCA Stadium in Pune where SRH will have to chase. “The grass is short and potential dew factor…. Most of the team has been there for a week or ten days. Amazing so much knowledge to tap into from Steyn, Murali, Lara. We’re excited,” Skipper Williamson said.

Meanwhile, Samson revealed that they are playing four overseas which includes Jos Buttler. The team also has Ravi Ashwin. “Seven of us are making debuts for the franchise. Our internationals are Jos, Hetmyer, Trent Boult and Coulter-Nile. We’ve played a lot of games in the same month of the year and there’s some grass on this pitch,” said Samson.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (capt&wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, R Ashwin, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Kane Williamson(capt), Nicholas Pooran(wk), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.

Both teams failed to live up to their expectations in the last season of IPL as a result they decided to make some massive changes in the team through mega auction. This year SRH will be without the services of David Warner, Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow this season as they have parted ways with the Orange Army and joined other franchises. While Rajasthan retained just three players before the auction and went to build a new squad from the scratch.

The SRH think tank will also be closely monitoring skipper Kane Williamson, who has been out of action since last year’s T20 World Cup. Having taken over the captaincy midway through last year, Williamson will be looking to play his first full season as captain. Coming into the IPL rested and recuperated, Williamson will bring in some new ideas and experience as international captain to SRH, which the franchise will hope to change their fortunes after the indifferent season in 2021. Young players Umran Malik, Abdul Samad and T Natarajan will also be in the spotlight for the season opener for SRH

