IPL 2022 Auction: 1,214 Players Enter Pool, Australia Leads Overseas List With 59 Names
IPL 2022 Auction: 1,214 Players Enter Pool, Australia Leads Overseas List With 59 Names

IPL 2022 will see participation of 10 teams. (BCCI Photo)

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru

Cricketnext Staff

The registration for the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction ended on January 20 and a total of 1214 players have registered their names for the two-day event. Of this, 896 are from India while 318 are from overseas.

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru with two new franchises based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad entering the fray from the upcoming season onwards. Their addition means a total of 10 teams will be bidding for the top T20 stars from across the globe.

The players list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped and 41 Associate players.

The detailed list is as below-

· Capped Indian (61 players)

· Capped International (209 players)

· Associate (41 players)

· Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players)

· Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players)

· Uncapped Indians (692 players)

· Uncapped Internationals (62 players)

The country-wise breakdown of 318 overseas players is listed below:

CountryPlayers RegisteredCountryPlayers Registered
Afghanistan20Bhutan1
Australia59Namibia5
Bangladesh9Nepal15
England30Netherlands1
Ireland3Oman3
New Zealand29Scotland1
South Africa48UAE1
Sri Lanka36USA14
West Indies41
Zimbabwe2

Total of 33 Players have been retained / picked ahead of the Player Auction. The existing 8 IPL Franchises have retained a total of 27 players while the 2 new IPL teams have picked 6 players ahead of the Auction.

CSKDCKKRMIPBKS
Ravindra JadejaRishabh PantAndre RussellRohit SharmaMayank Agarwal
MS DhoniAxar PatelVarun ChakaravarthyJasprit BumrahArshdeep Singh
Moeen AliPrithvi ShawVenkatesh IyerSuryakumar Yadav
Ruturaj GaikwadAnrich NortjeSunil NarineKieron Pollard
RRRCBSRHTeam AhmedabadTeam Lucknow
Sanju SamsonVirat KohliKane WilliamsonHardik PandyaKL Rahul
Jos ButtlerGlenn MaxwellAbdul SamadRashid KhanMarcus Stoinis
Yashasvi JaiswalMohammed SirajUmran MalikShubman GillRavi Bishnoi

first published:January 22, 2022, 10:48 IST