IPL 2022 Auction: 1,214 Players Enter Pool, Australia Leads Overseas List With 59 Names

The registration for the upcoming IPL 2022 mega auction ended on January 20 and a total of 1214 players have registered their names for the two-day event. Of this, 896 are from India while 318 are from overseas.

The IPL 2022 mega auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru with two new franchises based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad entering the fray from the upcoming season onwards. Their addition means a total of 10 teams will be bidding for the top T20 stars from across the globe.

The players list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped and 41 Associate players.

The detailed list is as below-

· Capped Indian (61 players)

· Capped International (209 players)

· Associate (41 players)

· Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players)

· Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players)

· Uncapped Indians (692 players)

· Uncapped Internationals (62 players)

The country-wise breakdown of 318 overseas players is listed below:

Country Players Registered Country Players Registered Afghanistan 20 Bhutan 1 Australia 59 Namibia 5 Bangladesh 9 Nepal 15 England 30 Netherlands 1 Ireland 3 Oman 3 New Zealand 29 Scotland 1 South Africa 48 UAE 1 Sri Lanka 36 USA 14 West Indies 41 Zimbabwe 2

Total of 33 Players have been retained / picked ahead of the Player Auction. The existing 8 IPL Franchises have retained a total of 27 players while the 2 new IPL teams have picked 6 players ahead of the Auction.

CSK DC KKR MI PBKS Ravindra Jadeja Rishabh Pant Andre Russell Rohit Sharma Mayank Agarwal MS Dhoni Axar Patel Varun Chakaravarthy Jasprit Bumrah Arshdeep Singh Moeen Ali Prithvi Shaw Venkatesh Iyer Suryakumar Yadav Ruturaj Gaikwad Anrich Nortje Sunil Narine Kieron Pollard RR RCB SRH Team Ahmedabad Team Lucknow Sanju Samson Virat Kohli Kane Williamson Hardik Pandya KL Rahul Jos Buttler Glenn Maxwell Abdul Samad Rashid Khan Marcus Stoinis Yashasvi Jaiswal Mohammed Siraj Umran Malik Shubman Gill Ravi Bishnoi

