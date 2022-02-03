IPL 2022: Batters, Bowlers and All-rounders Mumbai Indians Should Buy at the Mega Auction

Five-time IPL champions Mumbai Indians will enter the auction in the pursuit of re-grouping the players who they were forced to release due to the retention policy. Mumbai retained captain Rohit Sharma, pacer Jasprit Bumrah, all-rounder Kieron Pollard and middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav.

Mumbai Indians have INR 48 crore left in the purse as they have a tough task ahead to sign their old players back and they are expected to break the bank. MI have a rich history to scout and develop several young talents like Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ishan Kishan and Rahul Chahar. The mega auction is going to set a template for every team for the future as it is expected to be the last of its kind and the five-time champions will look to invest money in the future who can take their rich legacy forward.

Here is the list of ten players who Mumbai Indians should be targeting in the upcoming auction.

Ishan Kishan (Batter, Wicketkeeper And Future Captain)

The southpaw was released due to restrictions in the retention of players but MI will definitely look to hire him back. Kishan made a massive impact in the past couple of seasons with Mumbai which also landed him place in India’s 2021 T20 World Cup squad. He is expected to break the bank in the auction as several franchises are going to engage in the bidding war. The 23-year-old gives an all-around edge to the team as he can bat as an opener and in the middle order, being the wicketkeeper he adds a lot of value to the team.

Quinton de Kock (Batter, Wicketkeeper)

The Proteas will be the other player that Mumbai should sign back in the auction. De Kock was regular in MI’s set-up after joining the team as he was preferred over Chris Lynn. At 29, the southpaw has a lot of cricket left in him and with his decent record with the franchise, Mahela Jayawardene will be raring to hire him back. He has scored 2256 runs in 77 IPL matches at an average of 31.33. The only problem while targeting him in the auction will be the price tag. Mumbai have 48 crores left in the purse and they have to use it wisely to build a strong unit.

Devdutt Padikkal (Batter, Opener)

The fine young talent will be on the radar of several IPL franchises and Mumbai might also keep an eye on him. With Padikkal, Mumbai can get a left-hand, right-hand combination as an opener with skipper Rohit Sharma at the other end. The southpaw enjoyed decent form with the bat during his stint with Royal Challengers Bangalore. In 29 IPL matches, he scored 884 runs for RCB which includes a century and six half-centuries. The franchise can also groom the 21-year-old as a future leader of the team.

Rassie van der Dussen (Batter)

The Proteas batter adds a lot of value in the middle-order of any team. He is the kind of player which every team will want in the squad be it as a starter or as a backup player. In the past couple of years, after AB de Villiers’ retirement, vd Dussen has been a consistent performer with the bat for South Africa in white-ball cricket. He doesn’t have any experience of playing in IPL but in T20 Internationals he has 933 runs under his kitty in 34 matches. He might also not cost a big money for Mumbai.

Mitchell Marsh (All-rounder)

The ICC T20I Player of the Year 2021 is another player Mumbai should target in the auction for his all-round abilities. MI have released Hardik Pandya, who has now joined the Ahmedabad franchise, and Marsh can be utilized as his alternative. The all-rounder played a crucial role in Australia 2021 T20 World Cup triumph. However, being an injury-prone player, Mumbai might avoid spending huge money on him in the auction.

Shardul Thakur (All-rounder)

The former CSK player turned himself into an all-rounder and has proved his metal with both bat and ball for the Indian team in the past couple of years. Shardul will be one of the players who is expected to break the bank in the IPL 2022 auction. CSK might regret their decision of releasing Lord Shardul as he can easily fit into the XI of any IPL team looking at his form. He picked 21 wickets in the last season of IPL and played a crucial role in CSK’s fourth IPL title triumph. With Hardik Pandya not being there, Mumbai might look to get Shardul on board.

Harshal Patel (Bowler, Pinch Hitter)

The Purple Cap winner of last season - Harshal proved his value with the ball for RCB in 2021. He has a knack for taking crucial wickets and Mumbai should target him to pair alongside Jasprit Bumrah. Harshal has the ability to bowl in both powerplay and death overs. His disciplined yorker was the highlight of his tremendous show with RCB in 2021 when he picked 32 wickets equaling the record for most scalps in a single IPL season. The 31-year-old also has the ability to play handy knocks with the bat lower down the order.

Trent Boult (Bowler)

The Kiwi pacer joined the Mumbai franchise in IPL 2020 in a trade deal with Delhi Capitals and he instantly made his former team regret the decision with a Man of the Match performance in the final of the season against them. In the past two seasons, Boult picked 38 wickets for Mumbai and they will look to get him back on board in the auction. Boult knew the franchise very well and his partnership with Bumrah can once again set the IPL on fire.

Kagiso Rabada (Bowler)

The prime reason behind Mumbai’s success in the IPL is their fast bowling unit. MI have always invested heavily in the fast bowler be it Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah or Trent Boult. With Rabada back in the auction, Mumbai have a chance to partner him alongside Bumrah to form a dream pace duo. The Proteas pacer will be in huge demand in the IPL for his rich experience. He has picked 76 wickets so far in the cash-rich league in 50 matches. At 26, Rabada could be considered as a long-term prospect for Mumbai.

Rahul Chahar (Bowler)

He will also be one of the players Mumbai should look to buy back in the auction. MI invested INR 1.90 crore to sign Chahar in IPL 2018 auction and helped the player to grow in the biggest franchise cricket tournament. However, this time Mumbai have to pay a big price to sign him. With 43 wickets in 42 IPL matches at an economy rate of 7.44 will be under the radar of several teams and Mumbai will have to battle it out in the auction to get their player back.

