IPL 2022 Auction: Don't Think KKR Handled Kuldeep Yadav Well, Says DC Owner Parth Jindal

Parth Jindal, the chairman of Delhi Capitals feels that Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav was not handled well by Kolkata Knight Riders in the last few editions of the IPL.

“I don’t think he has been handled well in the IPL for the last few seasons, he is a player who rides very much on confidence. In the environment we’ve created at Delhi Capitals with Ricky Ponting and Rishabh Pant, it is something that we want to give him. He has a lot to prove, and I think the fire in his belly is there and we are very keen to see what he does in the next IPL," Jindal said on ‘Auction Alert with Boria’.

IPL Auction 2022 Day 2 Live Blog | IPL Auction 2022 Live Player Tracker

The left-arm spinner was part of KKR since 2014, but ahead of the IPL 2022 mega auction, the franchise did not retain him. He was ruled out of the 2021 edition due to injury. Kuldeep, who had set his base price at INR 1 crore, was bought by the Delhi franchise for INR 2 crore in the auction.

“When we looked at the value names, one of the names that stuck with us was Kuldeep Yadav. And we went for him," said Jindal.

The Delhi-based franchise also acquired the services of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman along with exciting domestic talents, Ashwin Hebbar, Sarfaraz Khan, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, and KS Bharat, on Day 1 of the IPL 2022 Mega Auction.

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here