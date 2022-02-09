IPL 2022 Auction Buildup Live Updates: Captains, Uncapped Players Set to Be in High Demand

Live now
Former West Indies captain and one of world’s premier all-rounders Jason Holder could well turn out to be one of the most expensive buys at this edition of Indian Premier League’s mega-auction with Royal Challengers Bangalore expected to bid heavily for him.
If sources privy to RCB’s auction strategy are to be believed, the franchise that has Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj in its ranks as retained players, are likely to bid up till Rs 12 crore because of his multiple skill-sets, which is a rarity in this format.
“Ben Stokes isn’t available, Hardik Pandya and Marcus Stoinis are taken. Mitchell Marsh you never know whether he can survive a full IPL with his injury-prone career, Holder has been phenomenal if one looks at his record. RCB will like to go the distance as some others will also pitch in,” a source close to franchise told PTI on conditions of anonymity.
A couple of years back, a left-arm pacer from Tamil Nadu made a grand entry in the international circuit and tasted massive success in no time. He boarded the flight to Australia as a net bowler but was eventually added to the mix and he ended up playing a crucial role in India’s historic win at the Gabba.
That was the story of Thangasaru Natarajan who once seemed to end India’s long search for a potent left-arm fast bowler. But soon things went south for the 30-year-old. He suffered a knee injury that cut his time in the first phase of the Indian Premier League 2021. Later, when he geared up for the UAE leg, he returned positive for Covid-19.
The sickness took a massive toll on his body as he failed to cope with the match intensity in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His team won the title but Natarajan has to take a break as he headed to National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation.
“I’m not thinking too much about it [the auction]. IPL, another T20 World Cup – there are talks about 2022 being a big year – but I just want to focus on my strengths and keep working hard. If I do that, the rest of the things will fall in place. I’m coming back after a long break, so I’ll be lying if I say I’m not nervous,” Natarajan told Cricinfo.
“I’ve done well in the IPL and for India before, so people will expect strong performances from me. Once I play one or two matches, I will hit my rhythm and will be more clear with my plans. I’m feeling refreshed now and just want to keep doing whatever has worked for me in the
Former India batter and cricket commentator Aakash Chopra has predicted that Mumbai Indians (MI) will do everything to get Ishan Kishan back in the team at the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction, scheduled on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru.
“MI will do their level best to get back Ishan Kishan and that will come at a cost but yes they might have to look at a different formula for success as compared to what has worked so far,” Chopra said on Star Sports show ‘Game Plan IPL Auction Special’.
Chopra said that MI will have to look for a different formula for success in IPL 2022 considering that all-rounder Hardik Pandya had gone to Ahmedabad Titans, while wicketkeeper-batter Quinton de Kock and Ishan Kishan could be snapped up by other teams in the bidding war.
IPL 2022 Mega Auction will take place before the 15th season of the T20 tournament, which will be held between March and May. The Indian Premier League mega auction will witness the 10 teams pick from the pool of 590 cricketers. R Ashwin, Trent Boult, Pat Cummins, Quinton de Kock, Shikhar Dhawan, Faf du Plessis, Shreyas Iyer, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami and David Warner will be the marquee players up for grabs. The 10 franchises that will be part of the auction are Mumbai Indians (MI), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Kolkata Knight Rider (KKR), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Delhi Capitals (DC), Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), Punjab Kings (PKB), Lucknow Super Giants and Ahmedabad
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog tracking all the updates surrounding the much-awaited and talked about IPL 2022 Mega Auction. With the introduction of two new teams, the IPL is set to become a 10-team affair from the upcoming season. Two new franchises based out of Lucknow and Ahmedabad have entered the fray and have already signed three players each ahead of the two-day auction set to be held in Bengaluru on February 12 and 13.
This will be the 15th season of the IPL and some of the biggest stars of world cricket will be coming together to light up the prestigious tournament.Amongst 590 players who have registered for the auction, 228 are capped players, 355 are uncapped players and 7 belong to Associate Nations.
A fierce battle to acquire the services of some of the finest Indian cricketing talent is on the cards when the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, R Ashwin, Mohammad Shami, Ishan Kishan, Ajinkya Rahane, Suresh Raina, Yuzvendra Chahal, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, etc. go under the hammer.
The 10 IPL franchisees – Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants, Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Team Ahmedabad will also be bidding to have some of the biggest cricketing names – Faf du Plessis, David Warner, Pat Cummins, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Quinton de Kock, Jonny Bairstow, Jason Holder, Dwayne Bravo, Shakib Al Hasan, Wanindu Hasaranga, etc. – in their squad.INR 2 crore is the highest reserve price and as many as 48 players have chosen to place themselves in this bracket.
There are 20 players in the auction list with a reserve price of INR 1.5 crore while 34 players are in the list of cricketers with a reserve price of INR 1 crore.
A total of 370 Indian players and 220 overseas players will be up for grabs in what promises to be an action-packed IPL 2022 Player Auction in Bengaluru.
