IPL 2022 Auction Buildup Live Updates: Captains, Uncapped Players Set to Be in High Demand

A couple of years back, a left-arm pacer from Tamil Nadu made a grand entry in the international circuit and tasted massive success in no time. He boarded the flight to Australia as a net bowler but was eventually added to the mix and he ended up playing a crucial role in India’s historic win at the Gabba.

That was the story of Thangasaru Natarajan who once seemed to end India’s long search for a potent left-arm fast bowler. But soon things went south for the 30-year-old. He suffered a knee injury that cut his time in the first phase of the Indian Premier League 2021. Later, when he geared up for the UAE leg, he returned positive for Covid-19.

The sickness took a massive toll on his body as he failed to cope with the match intensity in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. His team won the title but Natarajan has to take a break as he headed to National Cricket Academy for rehabilitation.

“I’m not thinking too much about it [the auction]. IPL, another T20 World Cup – there are talks about 2022 being a big year – but I just want to focus on my strengths and keep working hard. If I do that, the rest of the things will fall in place. I’m coming back after a long break, so I’ll be lying if I say I’m not nervous,” Natarajan told Cricinfo.

“I’ve done well in the IPL and for India before, so people will expect strong performances from me. Once I play one or two matches, I will hit my rhythm and will be more clear with my plans. I’m feeling refreshed now and just want to keep doing whatever has worked for me in the