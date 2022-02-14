IPL 2022 Auction: Teary-Eyed Rajvardhan Hangargekar Remembers His Father, Die Hard Chennai Superkings Fan

It was a big day for Rajvardhan Hangargekar as he got picked up for Chennai Superkings for INR 1.5 Cr. It wasn’t the money, but it was the team that made him really proud. For, it was his father’s favorite team. Meanwhile, his father, a CSK fan, died due to Covid complications in 2020. He would have been surely proud of his son.

“My father just loved CSK and used to follow them passionately. I wish he were alive to see this day. Wherever he is, he will certainly be happier than all of us. I really have no words,” he said to The Indian Express.

“More than money, for me, playing is important. These things will come as long as I am performing. So, my only focus will be on doing well in my cricket,” asserted the youngster.

Hangargekar was one of those players who was tipped as the favorites to get picked up in the IPL auctions. His all-round skills could have come in handy for any other team. Also, his age means teams can invest in him for a longer period of time. Meanwhile his coach Mohan Jadhav wants his student to observe Dhoni and learn from him.

“Playing in the IPL is a dream for every cricketer. My only advice to Rajvardhan is to watch and learn from Dhoni. I know if given a chance, he will showcase his talent as well. There will be nerves, but he is mentally very strong. I have seen him grow as a person since he lost his father to COVID-19 in June 2020,” said Jadhav.

Earlier Ravi Ashwin also said that Hangargekar was the one who would be primarily targeted. Not Yash Dhull, not Raj Bawa. As it turned out, Bawa, Dhull also got handsome money.

“This player will certainly be picked at the IPL auction. Which franchise I cannot predict, but he will surely be purchased. His name is Rajvardhan Hangargekar,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

