IPL 2022 Mega Auction Watch Live Streaming: Dates, Venue, Timing, How to Stream it Online And Watch on TV in India

Months of planning, talent scouting, hours of hard work are likely to see the light of the day when the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 mega auction will be held on February 12 and 13 in Bengaluru. The auction of 590 players for the 15th season of the IPL, shortlisted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will go under the hammer at the two-day event. Out of the 590 player pool, 370 are Indian and 220 are overseas cricketers.

The upcoming 15th season of the IPL will also see the addition of two new franchises – Lucknow Supergiants and the Gujarat Titans – to the existing eight teams that will also be participating in the auction. And with these major additions, the upcoming IPL 2022 season looks all set to get bigger and better.

Ahead of the mega auction, franchises were given the option to retain a maximum of four of their existing players. The teams, however, were not allowed to retain more than three Indian/domestic and two overseas players. Also, a team can only retain a maximum of two uncapped players in the list. As far as the mega auction proceedings, the players who will be first available to be picked would be from the ‘Marquee List’, which consists of 10 cricketers.

Additionally, the 590 cricketers have been divided via their respective base prices.

Here’s all you need to know about IPL 2022 mega auction:

When will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place?

The IPL 2022 mega auction will take place on February 12 and 13.

Where will the IPL 2022 mega auction take place?

The IPL 2022 auction will take place in Bengaluru.

What time does the IPL 2022 mega auction start?

The live coverage of the IPL 2022 mega auction will begin from 11 am IST on both dates - February 12 and 13.

How and where to watch IPL 2022 mega auction live streaming on TV?

The mega auction will be aired live on Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch IPL 2022 auction live streaming online?

Live streaming of the IPL 2022 auction will be available on Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here