IPL 2022 Auction: We Are Happy With the Buys, Says CSK's Lakshmipathy Balaji

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) bowling coach Lakshmipathy Balaji said the think-tank was happy with the buys from the first day of the 2022 IPL Mega Auction on Saturday. In the auction, Chennai brought back many of their core players from last year like Robin Uthappa, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayudu, Deepak Chahar and KM Asif apart from Tushar Deshpande.

“The core players are very important. Rayudu, Deepak and Bravo, they do multi-activity jobs and give options like middle-order, bowling as well as top-order and flexible players. So, those are the three players where more focus was on the first front. We did go for a couple of players where it was hit and miss, which we kind of expected," said Balaji in the virtual press conference.

IPL Player Auction 2022 Live Tracker | IPL Auction 2022 Live Updates

“But it is good, for whatever we always believe in that our system has to give in more chances for a proven player. It’s been always in CSK’s mantra that players who have played for a longer period of time are able to produce a lot of results. So, we are happy with the buys," added Balaji.

Balaji admitted that Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan was on their radar but was happy for him earning an INR 9 crore paycheck through his previous side Punjab Kings.

“I think Shahrukh was a core member, an important aspect in our selection. So, we did go for a bid but the budget and economics of the auction purse makes a lot of difference because sometimes you have to let go of players. We did let go of a couple of players who we had in our mind on this first day. Still okay Shahrukh went for a good price and we are happy for him."

Balaji signed off by saying the second day of the auction on Sunday will be a big one for the defending champions.

“Tushar has been working with us in Dubai last year as a net bowler. We did have a couple of bowlers in the project of our players’ group. Tomorrow is a big day for us and have to fill a couple of slots, especially in the overseas as well as the fast bowlers plan. A lot of players yet to come for tomorrow’s picks."

Special: Get the Live-Updating IPL 2022 Auction Tally | IPL Mega Auction Live Updates and Cricket Score here