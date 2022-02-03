IPL 2022 Auction: Would be Surprised if Shikhar Dhawan Gets Less Than INR 7.5 Crore - Brad Hogg

Shikhar Dhawan has been a vital clog of Delhi Capital’s Playing XI. This year, he was not retained by the franchise, ahead of the Indian Premier League, 2022.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan was one of the key players of the Delhi Capitals and had been one of the top scorers for his side. But the batter was not retained by the franchise, ahead of IPL 2022. Dhawan has been listed as a marquee player at a base price of Rs 2 crore, ahead of the auction. Talking about his latest performance in the ODI series against South Africa – Dhawan was one of the few positives in the underperforming side. The batter had showcased that there is a lot left within him.

Well, only time will tell whether his performance and track record have garnered the attention of IPL franchises, but former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has definitely noted Dhawan’s prowess.

Hogg believes that every IPL franchise needs quality Indian players to succeed and Dhawan is one of them. Quinton de Kock, who is now committed to only limited-overs cricket, is also a popular player in Hogg’s view. Speaking on his YouTube channel, Hogg said that Dhawan is a consistent player at the top order. According to him, IPL teams need quality Indian cricketers as it gives breathing space to overseas players.

“He will be sought after very eagerly and I would be surprised if he gets less than 7.5 crores,” Hogg said. As far as De Kock is concerned, Hogg has predicted that he might be able to draw a paycheck of around Rs 5 crore.

“Quinton de Kock might get a surprise as he has pulled out from Tests. He’s concentrating on white-ball cricket and that is a good thing for franchise cricket because he does not have to change his game up,” Hogg opined.

After discussing the marquee players, Hogg also named four Indian players who could be “surprise picks” at the upcoming auction. The names in Hogg’s list are - Avesh Khan, Rahul Chahar, Rahul Tripathi, and Shahrukh Khan. The former cricketer feels that these players will fetch a lot more money than their base price.

